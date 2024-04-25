Blake Shelton is by far one of country music’s biggest stars, having sold millions of albums since his 2001 debut. But as big as he is, he once felt even his star-power occasionally diminished when in Stefani’s presence.

Blake Shelton found being around Gwen Stefani ‘unbelievable’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/Getty Images

Shelton has experienced firsthand what it feels like to be around his superstar of a wife. He’s used to being celebrated and praised by legions of fans. But when it came to Stefani, the “Hollaback girl” singer‘s popularity seemed to be on another level. On Shelton’s 40th birthday, he once recalled feeling upstaged by his wife after bringing her out for a duet.

“I’m doing my normal, you know, what I think is rockin’. Standing up there with my acoustic guitar in front of my stand and singing my songs,” Shelton once said in an interview with Chelsea Handler (via Taste of Country). “I had my band work up one of her songs, ‘Hella Good.’ And I thought, ‘Man, that’d be so cool to have her come out and surprise.’ It’s the worst thing I could have done because all it did was make me look terrible.”

In a 2017 interview Shelton did with Entertainment Tonight, the country singer added that Stefani’s star power could be a catch-22 regarding his ego.

“Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen,” he said. “But also it’s a crashing blow to your ego when you realize all the cheers and people shouting at ya. You realize it’s not you; it’s her! But it’s still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.”

How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton handled insecurities in their marriage

Stefani recently opened up about marriage life with Shelton, and her own insecurities in their relationship. These insecurities don’t stem from stardom, however, but from aging. Stefani is already older than Shelton by seven years, and the singer wonders what her husband will think of her when she’s even older.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’ In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid,” Stefani said in an interview with Nylon.

But it was an insecurity that both of them shared.

“These are conversations that she and I have with each other,” he chimed in. “‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?'”

Who has a higher net worth: Blake Shelton or Gwen Stefani?

As of 2024, it seems that Stefani’s net worth is quite a bit more than her husband’s. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the No Doubt singer has accumulated $160 million over the course of her career. Meanwhile, her husband Shelton is trailing behind her at $130 million. Their combined net worths make the pair one of the music industry’s richest power couple.

It’s rumored that the two discussed signing a prenup to protect their individual assets. Although neither has personally confirmed the speculation, a prenup agreement would make sense in the worst-case scenario. Shelton already knew how effective one could be during the divorce process. For instance, a prenup helped his divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert less worse than it already was.

“In Oklahoma, it happens so fast. Miranda and I didn’t have any kids, and we had our prenuptial agreement, whatever we had. Once we filed for divorce, it was over in a nine- or 10-day waiting period,” Shelton once said on The Bobby Jones Show (via People).