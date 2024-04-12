What Gwen Stefani thought about celebrities who didn't have to work out every single day like she did to look fit.

Gwen Stefani has often maintained her physique through dieting and an intense training regimen. But some celebrities out there claimed that they had fit bodies without needing to work out for them. Stefani admitted that this could rub her the wrong way.

Gwen Stefani hated celebrities who were just thrown together

Stefani has been known to follow a set fitness schedule to make sure she looks as healthy as she feels. And although Stefani wasn’t a fan of her routine, she found having that kind of structure necessary.

“I have no magic thing that I do to stay fit. I eat really clean, do my shows, and work out,” Stefani once told Shape. “I always feel better when I’m in a routine even though I sometimes hate it.”

As with many who workout, staying disciplined can sometimes be the most difficult part in her fitness experience. The singer is typically very busy, and starting a family only added to her monumental workload. Speaking with Marie Claire (via Daily Mail), Stefani gave a glimpse into her typical daily schedule to show how she fits in fitness.

“I would be up all night because my second baby didn’t sleep, and he had a lot of ear infections. Then I’d wake up in the morning and do my workout, which I always felt I had to do, and then meetings for my three clothing lines, and then hang out with my kids, take them to preschool – da, da, da,” she said.

But because of her level of commitment, the singer couldn’t help feel a bit of resentment towards other celebrities. There were some stars out there who didn’t have to work out as hard as Stefani did for their bodies. And it was an idea the artist couldn’t stand.

“I hate those people,” Stefani once said according to Irish Examiner. “I have to work out every fricking day. Five days a week on average.”

Why Gwen Stefani took a break from working out

At one point, Stefani decided to redirect focus on her body to pay more attention to how she felt on the inside. This change happened after Stefani’s stressful divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“You know what? I haven’t really been working on my physical appearance,” she once told Us Weekly. “I’ve been working on my spiritual exercising and like really trying to connect, and be grateful and considerate, and living in the present.”

Mental preparation became a substitute for the usual physical exercise Stefani once committed herself to.

“That’s where I put a lot of my exercise right now, so if that’s what you’re seeing,” she said. “That’s awesome, because I’ve been working really hard on that.”

Gwen Stefani was open to enhancing her looks with plastic surgery

In a 2007 interview with Elle UK, The Voice host commented on the beauty standards many celebrities felt they had to live up to. And although she was committed to fitness, she seemed troubled by societal expectations of mainstream beauty.

“It sucks that that’s what is supposed to look good and that’s what everyone strives to be. There’s more to life than being on a diet. Clearly, I spend time thinking about it, and it’s something I’ve had to deal with in my life. As I get older, I try not to focus on it, it’s boring, it’s a waste of life. What I have learned is that whether I’m fatter or thinner, people seem to not mind, they like me either way. It’s more in your own mind than anyone else’s,” she said.

Certain aging celebrities have been known to turn to plastic surgery to enhance their looks or maintain their youth. Stefani also had certain issues with the concept of plastic surgery. However, she didn’t rule out going under the knife one day herself.

“I enjoy a great surgery TV show as much as anyone — I watched a lot of those shows while I was pregnant! But it’s pretty bizarre that that’s where we’re at — that you can place an order for how you’re going to look. People take it pretty lightly, but it’s a big deal. I’ve thought it over but I’m not at that stage yet,” she said.