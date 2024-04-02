Gwen Stefani's laid-back style came out in full force for Easter Sunday. Here's what she wore while on the Oklahoma ranch.

The Voice fans love watching Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage blossom as they make a life with each other in Oklahoma. Shelton is a country superstar known for living on a ranch, whereas Stefani grew up in California, far from country living. Stefani continues to prove just how much she loves Oklahoma life — and her laid-back clothing on Easter shows how much she’s changed.

Gwen Stefani wore jeans and a flannel shirt for Easter in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent Easter Sunday together in Oklahoma. Stefani didn’t grow up as a country girl but fully embraced life on the ranch. While she loves the glitz and glamour of California living, she surprises fans with her laid-back style now that she’s married to Shelton.

Stefani posted a reel to Instagram showing her Easter celebration in Oklahoma, and she didn’t bother to get dolled up for the occasion. The reel shows Stefani walking around her and Shelton’s property to pick purple irises. She’s wearing an unbuttoned green, orange, and brown oversized flannel with a brown T-shirt underneath. Stefani also chose baggy jeans to complete the look. She kept her makeup simple and her hair up.

While Stefani kept her outfit comfortable for Easter, she went all out with the decorations. Her decor included an egg tree, rabbit and lamb figurines, and flowers from the garden. The dining room table included flowers and pastel-colored plates with rabbits on them.

Fans caught a glimpse of Blake Shelton on Gwen Stefani’s Easter Instagram post

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

It’s not uncommon for fans to notice Blake Shelton in Gwen Stefani’s Instagram content. However, fans must look closely to see Shelton in Stefani’s Easter post. Stefani added a quick glimpse of Shelton’s jeans walking through the yard as she collected flowers for the table.

Divorce rumors plagued Stefani and Shelton at the end of 2023, but they continue to prove that their marriage is more solid than ever. Their single, “Purple Irises,” released in February 2024, became a huge hit. Stefani wrote the song about feeling insecure in her love with Shelton, and the lyrics are about how they never plan to leave each other’s sides.

Shelton didn’t post about Easter at home in Oklahoma. But he posted photos from his benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Stefani joined him on stage for the benefit show, as did other huge names in the industry.

Blake Shelton said he tells his wife when she’s inappropriately dressed for Oklahoma

Blake Shelton clarified that he doesn’t help Gwen Stefani with her wardrobe, as she’s a style icon. However, he had to help her adjust her clothing when she first started living in Oklahoma.

“Now, I will help her with how to be prepared if we’re going to Oklahoma,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “It’s like, ‘Hey … it’s cold.’ Or, ‘It’s hot there, so, bring whatever stuff. Be ready.’”

When Jennifer Hudson showed Shelton a photo of him and Stefani in matching camo in the woods. Stefani’s also wearing a dark green beanie.

“See that. See, she probably wasn’t prepared, and she had to put on a bunch of my crap,” Shelton explained.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.