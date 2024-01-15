The Beatles' songs don't sound much like Blink-182's. Despite this, Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 loves one of The Beatles' ballads from ‘Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

The Beatles‘ songs don’t sound much like Blink-182’s. Despite this, Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 is a big fan of one of The Beatles’ ballads from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The track in question is underrated.

Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 said 1 Beatles song gets him choked up

During a 2009 interview with Cleveland.com, Hoppus was asked to name his favorite Beatles song. He picked “She’s Leaving Home,” a ballad from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. While “She’s Leaving Home” is part of one of the biggest albums of all time, it doesn’t garner as much attention as other tracks on Sgt. Pepper such as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “A Day in the Life.” It’s also nowhere near as famous as other Beatles ballads like “Yesterday,” “Let It Be,” or “The Long and Winding Road.”

“She’s Leaving Home” has a huge impact on Hoppus. “I have many, many, many favorite Beatles songs, but that one stands out in particular,” he said. “It never ceases to choke me up every time I listen to it.”

Tom Delonge compared Blink-182’s image to that of the Fab Four

During a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Blink-182’s Tom Delonge discussed his band’s image. “We took every opportunity to really laugh at ourselves, and it was pretty transparent that we were in on the joke,” he said. “People responded to it.”

Delonge compared his band to The Beatles. “Our producer Jerry Finn, before he passed away, was saying one time that people forget that The Beatles were considered a joke band for a while, with the movies and the girls chasing them,” he said. Delonge appeared to be referring to a famous scene from The Beatles’ first film: A Hard Day’s Night that has been repeatedly referenced and parodied in popular culture.

“It wasn’t cool. It took them to kind of step out of themselves … and I’m not saying we’re better than The Beatles,” he added. “But my point is that in any really cool timeline with any band, hopefully it’s bumpy and hopefully there’s a lot of breaking apart that box and taking people on an ambitious joyride. Because when artist takes all those leaps and risks, it’s what’s fun for the rest of us.”

How The Beatles’ ‘She’s Leaving Home’ performed on the pop charts

“She’s Leaving Home” never charted on the Billboard Hot 100 because it was not a single. The tune’s parent album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, was a much bigger hit. It topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and lasted on the chart for 233 weeks in total.

The Official Charts Company reports “She’s Leaving Home” did not chart in the United Kingdom either. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was No. 1 for 28 weeks in the U.K. It lasted on the chart for 277 weeks. Upon rerelease, the record climbed to No. 3 and stayed on the chart for 16 weeks.

“She’s Leaving Home” was no “Hey Jude” but Hoppus saw the value in the song.