The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have delayed the return of many scripted series, including CBS's 'Blue Bloods.'

Bad news for Blue Bloods fans. CBS has unveiled its fall 2023 programming schedule, and new episodes of the long-running cop drama are noticeably absent. Thanks to both the ongoing SAG-AFRTA and WGA strikes, Blue Bloods Season 14 likely won’t air in 2023.

When does ‘Blue Bloods’ return to CBS?

New episodes of Blue Bloods last aired in May 2023. Usually, the show returns for a new season in the fall. But due to the strikes, the cast and crew – including stars Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg – haven’t been able to resume production.

So, it wasn’t a huge surprise that when CBS unveiled fall 2023 premiere dates for new and returning shows, Blue Bloods Season 14 wasn’t included. Instead, the network will air classic Blue Bloods episodes in Friday’s 10-11 p.m. slot.

When we last checked in with the Reagan family, Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) had reunited with his former partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito, returning to the show for the first time since season 3) to track down a serial killer. Meanwhile, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) surprised everyone by deciding not to run for district attorney of New York.

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘SEAL Team’ coming to CBS this fall

‘Yellowstone’ | CBS

Blue Bloods Season 14 isn’t the only CBS show delayed by the strikes. Fans will also have to wait to find out what’s next on The Equalizer, NCIS, Ghosts, Bob Hearts Abishola, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, and more.

To make up for the gaps in its schedule, CBS is turning to shows that previously aired on cable or streaming. Kevin Costner’s mega-popular Western drama Yellowstone will make its broadcast TV debut this fall, starting Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m. Paramount+ original series FBI True and SEAL Team will also air on CBS starting Tuesday, Oct. 3 at and Thursday, Nov. 2, respectively. And while the U.S. version of Ghosts is on hold, fans can get caught up on the original U.K. series. It premieres Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m.

Full CBS schedule for fall 2023

‘Buddy Games’ | CBS

CBS is rounding out its fall schedule with several new reality series, including Buddy Games hosted by Josh Duhamel, Lotería Loca, and Raid the Cage. Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge USA will also continue to air new episodes.

Here’s CBS’s full fall 2023 programming lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 2

7:30 p.m. College Football On CBS: Texas Tech At Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 9

7:30 p.m. College Football On CBS: UCLA At San Diego State

Thursday, Sept. 14

8 p.m. Big Brother (live show)

9 p.m. Buddy Games series premiere

10 p.m. The Challenge: USA

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 p.m. 48 Hours Season 36 premiere

Sunday, Sept. 17

NFL On CBS Football Doubleheader

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes Season 56 premiere

8:30 p.m. Yellowstone Season 1 (CBS broadcast premiere)

10:30 p.m. Big Brother

Saturday, Sept. 23

7:30 p.m. Big Ten On CBS College Football: Iowa At Penn State

Monday, Sept. 25

8-11 p.m. NCIS 20th anniversary mini-marathon

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. Survivor Season 45 Premiere

9:30 p.m. The Amazing Race Season 25 premiere

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. Fire Country (encore)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods classic episodes

Monday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. The Price Is Right At Night

9 p.m. Lotería Loca series premiere

10 p.m. NCIS (encore)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8 p.m. Big Brother

9 p.m. FBI True (broadcast debut)

10 p.m.: FBI (encore)

Friday, Oct. 13

8 p.m. The Price Is Right At Night

9 p.m. Raid The Cage series premiere

10 p.m. Blue Bloods classic episodes

Thursday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. Big Brother

9 p.m. Young Sheldon (encore)

9:30 p.m. Ghosts (encore)

10 p.m. SEAL Team Season 5 CBS premiere

Friday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. Let’s Make A Deal Primetime

9 p.m. Raid The Cage

10 p.m. Blue Bloods classic episodes

Saturday, Nov. 4

7:30 p.m. SEC On CBS College Football: Game Of The Week

Saturday, Nov. 11

8 p.m. NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) Championship Game

10:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (encore)

Thursday, Nov. 16

8 p.m. Young Sheldon (encore)

8:30 p.m. Ghosts (encore)

9 p.m. Ghosts U.K. (CBS premiere; two back-to-back half-hour episodes)

10 p.m. SEAL Team

