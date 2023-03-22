Body Language Expert Analyzes Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s Special Mother-Daughter Bond

A body language expert analyzed the mother-daughter relationship between Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. According to the expert, they share a closeness and support each other, with Kate “acting as mentor” and Charlotte “mirroring” her mom.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte display ‘friendship signals,’ body language expert says

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Kate and Charlotte’s relationship, telling Express the signals that show how close they are.

“As Charlotte gets older there are some clear signs of not just mother-daughter bonding with Kate but also friendship signals, too,” James said.

The body language expert looked at why this friendly relationship is so critical. “It’s not unusual for a mother and her daughter to describe themselves as friends or even enjoy being ‘best friends’ but where Kate and Charlotte are concerned, that specific bond might be more necessary than it is for others,” she explained.

Given their roles in the royal family, it’s important they have support. “Being a top-tier royal can be an isolating experience and we all saw how much the late queen always cherished the unique equality of her mother-daughter bond with Princess Anne.”

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte will continue to have a supportive relationship, according to expert

Charlotte is still young, of course, but as she gets older, James believes Charlotte can provide more support to her mother.

“Kate is clearly acting as mentor and support for her daughter when it comes to royal events, and as Charlotte’s signs of mirroring her mother increase in terms of her body language and even styling, there are hints that Charlotte will become a source of companionship and support for Kate in the firm, too,” she noted.

James said there are already indications that Charlotte provides that role. “The support at the moment is clearly mainly from Kate but already Charlotte seems to be helping when it comes to keeping her two brothers in check,” the expert said.

James noted, “Charlotte seems to mirror her mother’s signals of calm confidence when they appear together in public and she will also happily be there to nudge George and Louis when it comes to remembering the protocols.”

The body language expert pointed out one moment where the mother and daughter exhibited signs that they are more like friends.

“It was the Jubilee when we first saw more companionship signals from Kate and Charlotte though,” she said. “Sitting side by side they seemed to chat together and enjoy the event mutually.”

The pair were seen engaged in conversation with less urgency for Kate to be overly attentive as a mom to make sure Charlotte was behaving.

“There were no signs from Kate that she needed to keep an eye on her young daughter but the couple seemed to enjoy the event equally and probably more because they were there together,” the body language expert explained.

Charlotte appears to view Kate as a role model in new photo, expert explains

On March 19, William and Kate posted new photos on their Instagram account, with one image featuring Kate with her three children in a tree. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” the caption read.

James analyzed each child in the photo, telling FEMAIL, “It’s the children that have adopted the more protective-looking poses around [Kate].”

She noted, “Charlotte’s mimicry of her mother’s pose suggests she sees Kate very much as her role model.”

James continued, “George leans in with his torso, which is slightly in front of Kate’s, and the way he puts his leg out in front of her hints at a desire to protect.”

She added, “Even little Louis seems to want to show how much he cherishes and protects his mum. Sitting with a proud smile, he has stretched one arm out across Kate’s torso, with his hand on her knee.”

