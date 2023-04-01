A Body Language Expert on King Charles’ Move in Germany That ‘Would Have Got Diana, Kate and Meghan Headlines’

TL;DR:

King Charles picked up a man’s hat while greeting crowds during the first day of a state visit to Germany on March 29.

According to a body language expert, the gesture would’ve resulted in Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Diana making “headlines for being natural and un-stuffy.”

While appearing confident, King Charles also displayed “self-comfort anxiety rituals.”

King Charles | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

A body language expert says King Charles III did something reminiscent of Princess Diana on his state visit to Germany when he picked up a man’s hat. Ahead, the expert’s analysis of the soon-to-be crowned British monarch’s walkabout in Germany. Plus, how the king “seemed to feed off the crowds.”

King Charles looked happy ‘soaking up all the attention’ greeting crowds in Germany

On March 29, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles headed to Germany after protests postponed a state visit to France. The pair touched down in Berlin, Germany, and later greeted crowds on a walkabout.

The king, according to body language expert Judi James, appeared confident as he and the queen consort demonstrated their new “body language dynamic.”

“On this first state visit of his reign, King Charles seemed keen to define the kind of body language dynamic we will see from both him as King, and also him and Camilla as the new King and Queen of the UK,” James said (via Express).

Despite a “less steady and fluid” walk, “Charles is still a man happily taking centre [sic] place in the spotlight, soaking up all the attention and interest with an air of genial confidence.”

Meanwhile, Camilla, who is known to dislike public speaking, looked “happier taking a back seat and staying in the king’s “shadow.”

King Charles picked up a man’s fallen hat in a Princess Diana-esque moment

King Charles | Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage

Body language expert Judi James saw a gesture from King Charles that echoed his late ex-wife. “One fan gave him a bunch of tulips and when another man’s baseball cap fell off Charles bent down to retrieve it,” she said.

“This was the kind of gesture that would have got Diana, Kate [Middleton] and Meghan [Markle] headlines for being natural and un-stuffy” she explained.

The king, James continued, “seemed to feed off the crowds during the walkabout.” Realizing “they were there to see him as King Charles, rather than as Diana’s husband or even [Prince]Harry’s father,” made him look “happier and more relaxed.”

King Charles used ‘self-comfort’ gestures during a few ‘tenser moments’ of the walkabout in Germany

Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort have arrived in Berlin to begin the first State Visit of the new reign.



Ihre Majestäten der König und die Königin-Gemahlin sind in Berlin angekommen. Der erste Staatsbesuch während der neuen Regentschaft beginnt! #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/mPscaC6RP2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

Despite his air of confidence, the king didn’t appear entirely carefree. The 74-year-old, James noted, exhibited a number of “rituals” to comfort himself.

“The self-comfort anxiety rituals that have been a feature of his body language his entire life were still there,” James said.

However, they weren’t there long. “They seemed truncated and limited to a few pats of his overcoat pocket during tenser moments when he seemed uncertain about the choreography of the event,” James said.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.