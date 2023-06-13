Find out what a body language expert picked up on during Queen Camilla's meeting her friends that she'll have to get used to going forward.

King Charles‘ wife is in a position some never thought she would be in. Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) went from being branded “the most hated woman in Britain” to being crowned queen. But now things are taking some getting used to for the monarch’s wife and that was evident during a recent outing with her friends.

Here’s what a body language expert observed during their greetings in which Camilla appeared to show “awkwardness.”

Camilla visits the Garden Museum to open the annual British Flowers Week | Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Camilla showed ‘awkwardness’ during greeting with her friends

Queen Camilla was greeted by several of her friends including Dame Judi Dench and author Gyles Brandreth, at the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival on June 11. And according to body language expert Judi James, Camilla’s natural interactions with her pals seemed to halt what is now protocol.

“Greeting rituals, especially royal ones, need an element of etiquette rules about them to avoid this kind of awkwardness,” James said, before adding, “Presumably these actor/performer friends of Camilla have offered support and warmth in the past and she seems keen to keep relations at that same level. But now she is queen there needs to be a proper decision about whether the rituals get an upgrade or not.”

The expert told Express: “The first greeting here is smooth as the host bobs his head as soon as he sees her and Camilla offers her hand for a shake. After that though it is chaotic.

“The second host offers her hand in a shake but by then Camilla has her bag in that hand and instead extends her left hand in a ‘cheek-kiss’ ritual. As she approaches Judi Dench this mix of desires to be both queen but also a friend causes more confusion as her hand is raised for a cheek kiss and she is already talking to Judi, who then has to bob in a curtsey before putting both hands up for a cheek kiss. Gyles Brandreth throws more complications into the mix by going to kiss Camilla’s left cheek first, after which the pair hold hands to suggest close friendship.”

Expert believes Camilla wanted to keep interactions with friends the same as before

Dench and Brandreth have been friends with Camilla for several years and James believes the king’s bride likely wanted to keep interactions among her friends how they were “before she became queen.”

Camilla Parker Bowles greeting actor Judi Dench during a reception for the inaugural Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

James claimed: “Camilla’s body language here seems to suggest she would prefer no upgrading with her friends as she doesn’t seem to offer scope for the kind of bobbing curtseys or head-bows that are being performed … She also seems to want to do the kind of ‘closeness grading’ rituals she might have done before she became queen, where friends get the informal cheek kiss and other people get a handshake.

“This is not really an option for a queen though, as it leaves guests or hosts feeling awkward and it also seems to alienate anyone not in the ‘inner circle.’”

