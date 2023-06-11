Here's what a body language expert has concluded after seeing Queen Camilla display "strong irritation" at some events with other members of the royal family.

Members of the royal family try to put on a happy face when they’re out greeting members of the public or participating in royal events. But because cameras are always on them and they are human, we sometimes see moments of unexpected emotions.

Well that’s exactly what a body language expert has noticed in several photos of Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) when she’s around the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) or other royals during large events and gatherings. Here’s more on what the queen’s demeanor and gestures show when she’s not smiling.

Queen Letizia, Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla), Queen Maxima, and Kate Middleton attend the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Expert points out how Camilla appeared ‘irritated’ and ‘frosty’ at certain royal events

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to Express about those few instances in which Camilla does not look happy in the presence of other royals.

According to James, “It’s taken Camilla so long to try to win the public round after the death of [Princess] Diana that she’s unlikely to look anything other than sweet, kind, friendly and compliant at royal events. But there have been some moments in the past when her body language has appeared to go off-message and suggest boredom, frostiness, or strong irritation.”

The expert continued: “In 2019 there was another unhappy look from Camilla, who appeared frozen out of the conversation between Kate and Letizia of Spain. While the two younger royals seemed to get on like a house on fire, Camilla was seen lurking in the background with no one to talk to.”

Camilla Parker Bowles (Queen Camilla), Queen Maxima, and Kate Middleton the Order of the Garter process to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle | STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate offered Camilla ‘polite gesture’ when she realized she was nervous

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Camilla and Kate’s relationship seems to have gotten stronger and if there were any ill feelings between them, they’re likely gone now. In fact, Kate appeared to offer a “polite gesture” to try and calm her stepmother-in-law a bit when she saw how nervous she was during one royal event.

That happened when the women attended the annual Remembrance Day Service and stood next to each other on the balcony overlooking the Cenotaph on Nov. 13, 2022. James observed Camilla showing “gestures of open anxiety.” She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

James explained that when Kate picked up on Camilla’s nervousness she offered a gesture of “polite concern.”

She told The Mirror: “Kate turned her head quickly in a gesture of polite concern. Kate’s calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla’s nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout.”

At the end of the service, lip reader Jeremy Freeman noted that Kate said to Camilla: “Shall we go in now?” before the queen nodded and both women left the balcony. Freeman explained that the princess’s decision to leave at that time and make sure she politely asked her stepmother-in-law showed that Kate was “happy to lead them away” when appropriate.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds