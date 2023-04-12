Body Language Expert Points Out Clue Prince Louis Knew He Had to Behave on Royal Easter Walk

Prince Louis appeared to be on his best behavior during the walk to the royal family’s Easter Sunday service. He held on to mom Kate Middleton’s hand, which allowed her to minimize any chances for cheeky behavior, a body language expert said.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Body language expert says Prince Louis knew he had to behave during the appearance

All eyes were on Prince Louis when he walked hand-in-hand with Kate on their way to the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel. Royal watchers were watching to see if he’d display any cheeky behaviors.

Rather than being mischievous, as he was at the queen’s jubilee, Louis was well-behaved with his mom’s guidance during the appearance.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter, of The Face Whisperer, analyzed Louis and Kate’s gestures and expressions, telling Daily Star that Louis “knows he has to behave” with his mother holding his hand.

“Charlotte and Louis look like they’ve been told to be on their best behavior and are complying with heads down and serious faces,” Carter explained. “[It] looks [like Kate and Louis are] mutually holding tight.”

She continued, “It’s easier for Kate to give him signals and control him if she’s holding him tightly by the hand.”

Kate Middleton appeared ‘relaxed and happy,’ expert says

Carter also pointed out how Kate gave Louis “reassurance,” explaining, “He doesn’t look nervous, he looks like he knows he’s got to be on best behavior so is holding on to mum for reassurance and guidance.”

Kate appeared “relaxed” during the walk, the body language expert observed.

“Catherine gives a look over to the cameras and a genuine smile; it looks like she’s feeling relaxed and happy,” Carter noted.

Body language expert observes Kate Middleton’s look of pride for Prince Louis

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the appearance as well, looking at a moment Kate showed pride for Prince Louis. James told Fabulous, “Dressed in royal blue — which channels the color worn by Charles and Camilla — Kate exudes confidence here as she walks her youngest child into the chapel for the Easter service.”

She continued, “There was a ripple of applause from the crowd that seemed reserved for Kate and Louis, as the previously playful youngest son looked suitably calm and serious, clutching Kate’s hand and staring at the fans with a sense of regal confidence.”

James said Kate conveyed a “signal” to her son that seemed to keep him in check. “Kate’s outfit does seem to scream a very dominant and confident look, and that vibe seems to signal to Louis that there is no scope for any playful behavior or body language on this first Easter service since the queen passed away,” she explained.

The expert also pointed out a parallel between Kate and Princess Diana. “[Kate] looks down at her youngest son with a grin of pride and then back at the crowds to suggest she — like Diana — has produced the ‘heir and a spare’ and launched both with total success and pride,” James explained.