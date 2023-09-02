Find out what signals an expert says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex use to communicate messages to one another.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, haven’t shied away from the spotlight since stepping down from their roles within the royal family. The Sussexes have done a number of high-profile interviews, released their tell-all documentary as well as Harry’s memoir Spare, and made a series of public appearances.

Now an expert is discussing just how much the duke and duchess’s body language has changed since they moved stateside. Here’s more on that, plus what “secret signs” the couple uses to communicate with one another when they attend events together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speaking as they applaud while attending the annual One Young World Summit | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Image

Prince Harry and Meghan show they’re more relaxed after stepping down

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has also analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family over the years and pointed out the difference between Harry and Meghan’s demeanor today compared to when they were working royals.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton said: “When they first came on the scene they had to follow all the royal protocols Queen Elizabeth put in place. There was a whole playbook of rules and regulations they had to adhere to. Once they moved to the States and stepped down they weren’t restrained anymore. We saw an increase in public displays of affection, Meghan began wearing different outfits and colors … Previously she wore muted tones, whereas now we see her wearing more confident shades, suggesting she is not afraid to stand out.

“It has taken time for Harry and Meghan as a couple to transition from senior royals to more of a brand like the ‘Beckhams.’ They seem a lot more relaxed in their own environment and around each other.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The duke and duchess use these ‘secret signs’ to communicate in public

Stanton also noticed that the pair uses “secret signs” these days to communicate with each other during public events.

“Similar to William and Kate, Harry and Meghan have increased their displays of public affection,” he said before adding, “When we see Meghan and Harry together we see prolonged eye contact, holding hands, physical contact — all signs of a genuine connection and deep rapport between them.”

The expert continued: “As much as Harry is protective over Meghan, we see Meghan acting as a source of reassurance for Harry. She’ll often be seen placing her hand on his lower back when they are out together — a comforting gesture and a move she makes to show Harry her support. They tend to have secret signs with each other to signal actions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch aboriginal dances under an umbrella at Victoria Park in Dubbo | PETER PARKS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“The first one is that Meghan will put her hand on his elbow if she wants to leave a certain situation. If Harry is talking, when Meghan does this his foot position will change indicating he is stepping away from the conversation and moving direction. The main one between the two is eye contact, there is a certain look that Meghan gives him when she wants to show her support and check in to see how Harry is feeling.”

