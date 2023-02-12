Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince William Didn’t Display Any Warmth Toward Each Other

A body language expert determined that Meghan Markle and Prince William didn’t have a close relationship based on their gestures and expressions when they were around each other. The expert said there was never much warmth between them.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert analyzes Meghan Markle and Prince William’s relationship

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Meghan and William’s relationship with Express, explaining how there weren’t many signs of warmth between them beyond polite gestures.

“It is hard to find any pose that has William and Meghan displaying even that polite warmth,” she explained.

James noted, “There was one kiss on the cheek as a public greeting but William seemed to perform it on the hoof rather than lingering.”

William did show kindness to Meghan when she and Harry joined William and Kate for a walkabout following the queen’s death.

“His warmest gesture probably came when he beckoned her over to join them at the start of the walkabout after the death of the queen,” James said.

Expert looks at Meghan Markle and Prince William’s body language during walkabout

James provided her analysis of the walkabout to the Mirror at the time, explaining, “There were moments of communication between the four and it was obvious that this was William’s decision and instigation. He led the choreography and he was the one to hold out an arm to gesture Meghan to join the group and be introduced to their host.”

The body language expert continued, “Meghan and Harry used some mutual signals of reassurance and support. Harry placed an arm around Meghan’s back and rubbed it with his thumb and Meghan returned the gesture when they chatted to the crowds.”

She added, “Both looked a little cautious about those crowds and it was unusual to see Meghan instigating a handshake by sticking her hand out first rather than responding to hands already offered.”

James said that the appearance didn’t show a high level of bonding between the foursome, however. “There were no add-on tie signs between the two couples to suggest anything fonder or more affectionate had been achieved behind the scenes,” she explained. “Eye contact was minimal and chatting reserved to a very few words.”

Meghan Markle displayed a sympathetic gesture toward Prince William and Kate Middleton during the walkabout, expert says

James also noticed that Meghan showed support for William and Kate with a subtle gesture during the appearance. “Meghan and Harry are holding hands as usual and Meghan’s hand clasp and the touches on Harry’s back suggest she is being supportive,” she explained to The Sun. “Her support might not just be for her husband though.”

James noted, “When she turns her head in William and Kate’s direction here, and to William in particular, her facial expression suggests a display of sympathy for her brother-in-law as well as her husband.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.