‘Bone Tomahawk’ Shows Why We Need More Western Horror

The Western and horror genres each scratch an itch for their longtime fans, coming with long histories of baggage. The Western genre ebbs and flows between family-friendly storytelling and adult grittiness, but who says that it can’t bend to meet horror? Bone Tomahawk demonstrated in 2015 how Western and horror is a winning combination that deserves further exploration.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ puts horror into the Western world

L-R: Matthew Fox as Brooder and Kurt Russell as Sheriff Hunt | RLJ Entertainment

Bone Tomahawk takes place in the American West during the 1890s when an outlaw accidentally leads a band of cannibalistic Troglodytes into a tranquil Western town called Bright Hope. There, they kidnap a group of settlers, including a rancher’s wife. Sheriff Hunt (Kurt Russell) sets out on a treacherous journey along with an unlikely group of characters on a rescue mission.

S. Craig Zahler’s direction and screenplay are strongly rooted in the typical Western genre, but Bone Tomahawk simultaneously infuses horror into its narrative. This rescue journey brings the John Ford and John Wayne collaboration 1956 The Searchers to mind, as this hero sets out to save kidnapped prisoners from a lethal fate. Similar to Ethan Edwards, Hunt can’t save everyone, and the weight of that guilt weighs on him.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ shows performance potential in the genre mash-up

The horror genre holds great potential for impactful performances in the exploration of fear and the fight for survival. Hereditary‘s Toni Collette and Us‘ Lupita Nyong’o are excellent more recent examples of how impactful performances in the genre can be. Yet, they rarely get the attention that they deserve.

Bone Tomahawk brings an all-star cast to its Western and horror mash-up with Russell, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, and Richard Jenkins. Zahler draws performances out of its cast that frequently feel inspired by the likes of the directing efforts of Quentin Tarantino and Ford.

There’s great potential for strong performances to come from the genre-bending world of Western and horror. The latter is alive and well, but the former is often floundering to find its footing in contemporary cinema. Nevertheless, Western characterizations provide a captivating avenue to give horror flicks additional depth in a world of gunslingers, desert settings, and outlaws.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ combines the new and the old

L-R: Richard Jenkins as Chicory and Kurt Russell as Sheriff Hunt | RLJ Entertainment

Bone Tomahawk‘s ability to incorporate storytelling from the past and its present is partially what makes it as successful as it is. The tough sheriff with a chip on his shoulder and a ragtag group of allies pursuing natives is nothing new. However, the introduction of the cannibalism element certainly brings horror into it.

Zahler doesn’t shy away from the sheer brutality, introducing one of the most horrific kill scenes. The Troglodytes and the sheriff’s team are equally willing to use violence against their foes, bringing some truly grisly deaths that will sear into your brain.

The world would use more horror and Western movies, such as Bone Tomahawk. Jordan Peele’s Nope and Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects are other examples of marrying the two genres, but the world of cinema would benefit from a lot more of it.