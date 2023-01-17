‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Why Fans Were Freaking out Over This Short Teaser

Bridgerton Season 3 is officially happening. Though there is no released date yet, Nicola Coughlan confirmed that the next season follows Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story. Months ago Netflix released a teaser revealing that the new season is in production. The teaser was brief and didn’t reveal much else, but it had some fans freaking out. Here’s why.

At the moment, there is no official release date for Bridgerton Season 3. In August 2022, Netflix released a teaser confirming that the new season is in production. The video included Bridgerton cast members holding up the number two with their fingers, then flipping it around to three.

At the end of the teaser, Colin actor Luke Newton opens the door of a carriage, revealing Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, inside. Coughlan’s hair and makeup for this season look stunning. She says, “Bridgerton Season 3 filming has officially begun.” Then asks Newton, “You coming in?” He responds, “Let’s go,” and climbs into the carriage.

Here’s why this brief teaser had fans freaking out

The teaser might not seem like much, but it definitely got some fans looking forward to the new season. One fan commented, “The way I choked on my coffee when she invited him into the carriage. They knew exactly what they were doing there.”

Bridgerton is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. Colin and Penelope’s love story is titled Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Fans who have read the book know something that others don’t. In the book, a steamy scene between Colin and Penelope takes place in a carriage. Netflix’s teaser seems to hint that this scene will be included in the series.

Coughlin also teased fans of the series by posting the same video on her Instagram, along with the captain, “Get ready for the (carriage) ride of your lives, filming for #Bridgerton Season Three has officially begun.”

Nicola Coughlan wants the carriage scene to be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Nicola Coughlan knows that there are sexy scenes coming for her character in Bridgerton Season 3. However, the actor isn’t looking forward to watching them back.

“I think I’m genuinely and I’m not kidding – going to ask Shondaland for a special family-friendly cut,” the actor told Digital Spy in March 2022. “Because I just think it’s embarrassing enough watching the scenes that I am not in there like that.”

Despite this, Coughlan chose the carriage scene as a moment from the book she would like included in the TV show. “Well, there is one of the racy scenes which sounds a weird answer, but there’s a scene in the carriage,” Coughlan told the outlet.

“And it’s just if they’re sort of arguing, and then it all gets very romantic, shall we say, but I think it will be such a good scene in the show,” she revealed. “It terrifies me to think of filming, but I think it would be really great.”

All episodes of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.