Bryton James Opens Up About His Decision to Not Have Kids

Bryton James of The Young and the Restless is a well-known actor and singer in the entertainment industry. From his popular role on the soap opera to his success as a voice actor, James has proven himself to be a force to reckon with.

However, what many people don’t know about the actor is his decision not to have children. James recently opened up about his reasons for choosing not to have kids, and it’s not what you might expect.

What is Bryton James famous for?

James began his career in the entertainment industry at age 2, appearing in a commercial for Ford Motors. He went on to star in numerous TV shows and movies, including Family Matters, Smart Guy, and The Vampire Diaries.

However, the Fullerton native is most famous for his role as Devon Hamilton on the popular CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which he has been playing since 2004. James has won several awards for the role, including two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Bryton James of ‘The Young and the Restless’ opens up about his decision to not have kids

Bryton James | Leon Bennett/Stringer

Appearing on State Of Mind with Maurice Benard, James discussed his decision not to have children. The actor said he knows that having kids means giving all his time and attention to them until they’re adults.

“I know what it takes to enjoy life as much as I did and to have the kind of relationship that I have with my parents. It’s a non-stop job. It takes 100% of your commitment to your child, which my parents had to me. I just know that it’s not for me. I want to put my energy into other things,” he said.

James also pointed out that while he knows his views on having kids can change in the future, he doesn’t believe they will. As the actor has gotten older, he’s become even more certain that kids are not in the cards for him.

Other celebrities who have opened up about not wanting kids

James is not the only celebrity who has opened up about not wanting children. Several other famous people have spoken publicly about their decision to remain child-free. One such celebrity is Seth Rogen. In an appearance on an episode of The Howard Stern Show, the actor explained that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, think that having children will prevent them from working as much as they’d like.

“I wouldn’t be able to do all this work that I like,” Rogen said. “People are always like — it’s something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before — but they were like, ‘How do you do so much?’ The answer is I don’t have kids. … I have nothing else to do.”

Another celebrity who has spoken openly about not wanting children is Chelsea Handler. In a sit-down with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian opened up about not seeing kids in her future. “I don’t think I have the skills,” she told Fallon. “I’m not equipped with what it takes to answer all those questions from children because they don’t just ask you once. They come in, and in, and in.”

Other celebrities who have also opened up about not wanting kids include Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Alison Brie, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. Their decision reminds us that we all have different goals, desires, and dreams, and it’s up to us to pursue them in an authentic and fulfilling way.