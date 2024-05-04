A video that has gone viral shows Princess Charlotte getting very upset and starting to cry before Prince William knew what to say to calm her down.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) daughter, Princess Charlotte, is usually very well-behaved during royal events with her family. She’s been seen keeping Prince Louis in check whenever he gets a little too rambunctious and also helps others calm down when they act up.

But there are times when the little princess gets upset herself and when the tears start to flow, her dad is there to console her.

Video shows Prince William comforting Princess Charlotte when she starts crying

Several members of the royal family attended the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70-year reign. That day, Prince Louis stole the show with his antics. Fans may remember that Louis wasn’t on his best behavior and at times, his mom and sister didn’t look thrilled with how he was acting. But that doesn’t mean Charlotte was happy when her little brother had to leave.

A video posted on TikTok shows one of the Palace’s staffers coming over to speak with William while he is seated next to Prince George and Charlotte. All three of them lean in to hear to what the staffer has to say. The 33-second clip has been viewed over 1 million times with more than 48,000 likes and has hundreds of comments.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One user wrote: “You know what I love the most? When they put together their heads to listen seems like my gang of friends when we’re talking about bet,” while a second said: “I love how when he came over [Charlotte] went right over and bent her head down.”

During that conversation though, the princess’s expression begins to change and she starts to cry. According to the text in the video, Charlotte’s reaction is because they were informed that Louis had to leave the event and go home with the nanny.

As a commenter posted: “The guard went and told them that Louis was being taken away by the nanny because he wasn’t behaving and was getting really bored.” And another person added that Charlotte got upset because she thought it was her fault.

No one can be sure exactly why the little princess started to cry at that moment, but William immediately tried to comfort her. As she began wiping tears away, her father gently touched her shoulder and hair before leaning down and saying a few words. At that point Charlotte nodded her head slightly, which seemed to signal that she was OK.

William had to reason with Prince Louis before he left the event

Prince Louis pointing at something as he sits in his dad Prince William’s lap during the Platinum Pageant | FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Before Louis left the pageant, Prince William had a chat with him too. During the show, the little prince took a break from testing his mom’s patience and ran over to his dad with a question.

In another video posted online, Louis looked like he had a big idea and asked Prince William about it. But instead of giving in to what his son wanted right then and there, they talked for a few seconds and then came to a compromise. Many commenters praised the Prince of Wales for how he handled the situation.

Some believe that may have been the moment Prince Louis wanted to sit with King Charles. He did eventually get to sit on his grandfather’s lap before he left for the day.