Millions of people around the world tuned in to see the Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022. A couple of the main events to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s incredible 70-year reign were the Platinum Concert and Platinum Pageant. Some of the late queen‘s great-grandchildren were in attendance for both and received gift bags including Princess Charlotte.

As the children rummaged through the bags, some royal watchers were wondering what they got. Well, we have the answer to what was in the bag Princess Charlotte received at the Platinum concert.

What Princess Charlotte had in her Platinum gift bag

Princess Charlotte opening her Fortnum & Mason gift bag during the Platinum Pageant on The Mall | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just like a movie star gets for attending an awards ceremony, Charlotte and some of the other royal kiddos got goodie bags for attending their great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) daughter was seen at the Platinum Pageant along with Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter, Mia, opening up their Fortnum and Mason bags. But it was the Platinum concert on June 4, 2022, where Charlotte received a special purple Platinum bag that had everyone wondering what was inside.

According to Hello! Magazine, the royal paraphernalia in that gift bag included a special jubilee water bottle, a Union Jack flag, and a cozy blanket. Others in attendance were also given the Union flags, which the audience members waved proudly throughout the evening. But not everyone got the warm blanket Charlotte had. She was even seen using it that night as it was draped over her legs when it got colder.

Charlotte and her brothers gave us some memorable moments during the Jubilee celebrations

Princess Charlotte and Prince George react during the Platinum Concert as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations | HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Wales kids delighted fans the night of the concert as Charlotte was seen cuddling with mom Kate, and Prince George was seen waving the flag while singing along to “Sweet Caroline” with his dad.

But the funniest moments were courtesy of Charlotte and George’s little brother, Prince Louis, at the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022. While that weekend was about paying tribute to England’s longest-reigning monarch, who could not attend all of the events due to mobility issues prior to her death, Louis stole the show.

At times, the youngest of Wales’ children looked like he was having the time of his life jumping up, tossing his arms high in the air, throwing his head back, and making peace signs.

Prince Louis raising his arms in the air and sticking out his tongue next to mom Kate Middleton during the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Parents everywhere felt for Kate though as she tried to balance Louis having a good time to getting out of control. The little prince even decided to test his mother’s patience by covering her mouth when she tried to speak to him.

Kate though kept her cool and a smile on her face while her rambunctious son continued his antics for a little while longer. Louis was later photographed giving his mom some hugs and kisses. We’re thinking that may have been his way of saying sorry.