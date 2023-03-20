Sarah Silverman Chose Not to Have Kids, But Said She’d ‘So Love to Be a Fun Dad’

Sarah Silverman is a comedian whose career has taken her far beyond a stand-up mic. She’s worked in TV and movies and even wrote a bestselling memoir that was adapted into a musical. But her success hasn’t come without sacrifice. As Silverman once admitted, she had to choose which she wanted more: her career or kids.

Sarah Silverman began her comedy career young

Actress Sarah Silverman speaks onstage during TrevorLIVE LA 2015 at Hollywood Palladium on December 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Trevor Project

Silverman started working as a comedian when she was quite young. According to TV Guide, she was only 17 years old when she performed her first stand-up routine at a comedy club in Boston.

After high school, she went to NYU, but she dropped out to try her hand at open-mic performances in Manhattan. By 22, her work landed her a job as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live. Her time on the show only lasted a single season, but her career didn’t stop there.

She went on to work in several big movies, such as There’s Something About Mary, Heartbreakers, and School of Rock. She also appeared on TV shows such as Seinfeld and even had her own program, The Sarah Silverman Show, from 2007 to 2010. Recently, she hosted her own Hulu series I Love You, America.

Her career has been busy and successful. But it hasn’t come without sacrifice.

Sarah Silverman had to choose between kids and her career

Men don't have to do that. I'd so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

In 2017, Sarah Silverman tweeted her thoughts about having kids as a busy comedian.

“As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter,” she explained. She went on to point out that the expectations are different for men. “Men don’t have to do that. I’d so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self.”

When women who are stars choose not to have children, they’re scrutinized for their choice. Even superstars like Jennifer Aniston are subjected to relentless speculation about when they are going to become a mother.

For Silverman, deciding not to have kids was a choice she was willing to make, in exchange for a professional life she loves.

Sarah Silverman’s personal life

Silverman’s decision to prioritize her professional life has obviously paid off in a successful career. But she has also built a satisfying personal life. Some people might view the fact that she’s had multiple relationships, but never married, as evidence of a failed love life. But according to InStyle, she manages to maintain a close relationship with an old flame, and it doesn’t look at all like a failure.

She and Jimmy Kimmel dated from 2002 to 2009. They also worked together, and they had a playful relationship that fans loved. After they broke up, they continued to be friends and support each other. Years later, he described their current relationship as being “like brothers.” He even spoke at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018.

Silverman has been dating fellow comedian Rory Albanese since 2020. She’s also busy professionally, appearing in the romantic comedy Marry Me.

The popular comedian doesn’t pull any punches whether she’s performing or talking about her life. She has been open about the sacrifices she’s made for her career. But it seems that she’s made a choice she can happily live with, even if she never did get the chance to be a “fun dad.”