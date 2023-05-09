‘Call the Midwife’ Season 13: Cast, Release Date Predictions, and More

Another season of Call the Midwife has come and gone on PBS. The heartfelt drama wrapped up its 12th season on May 7. But fortunately, that won’t be the last we’ll see of Nonnatus House’s nuns and midwives. Call the Midwife Season 13 is already in the works.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Call the Midwife Season 12 finale.]

What happened in the ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 finale

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward and Helen George as Trixie Franklin in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 | Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz

In the Call the Midwife Season 12 finale, Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) finally said “I do” to Matthey Aylward (Olly Rix). Though there were a few bumps on the way to the altar – including a fire that destroyed the couple’s original wedding venue – everything turned out OK in the end.

There was also good news for Nonnatus House, which has faced shaky finances and threats of closure over the past few seasons. The growing popularity of hospital births has also thrown its future into doubt. But in the finale, we learned that Matthew had stepped in to buy the Nonnatus House building from the council, saving them once and for all from the threat of eviction. Meanwhile, a training program for new midwives will ensure Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and the rest of the team still have a role to play in providing healthcare to the neighborhood.

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 13 will likely premiere in early 2024

Fans will get to see what’s next for Nonnatus House when the show returns for season 13. While an exact premiere date has not been announced, past seasons provide a guide on when we should expect to see new episodes.

In recent years, a Call the Midwife Christmas special has aired on Dec. 25 on the BBC and PBS. The new season typically premieres in January in the U.K., with the U.S. premiere following a few months later (often in March). If that pattern holds, we can expect to see Call the Midwife Season 13 premiere in January 2024 on BBC and sometime later in 2024 on PBS.

Helen George is not leaving ‘Call the Midwife’

Filming is already underway for the upcoming season of Call the Midwife. Cast members Daniel Laurie (who plays Reggie), Zephryn Taitte (who play Cyril Robinson), and Cliff Parisi (who plays Fred Buckle) were among those returning to the show’s set in early May, according to a tweet.

Other returning cast members include Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, and Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, based on a photo shared in a message from the show’s Twitter account. However, Leonie Elliott, who played Cyril’s wife, Nurse Lucille Robinson, exited Call the Midwife early in season 12 and won’t appear in season 13. And Nurse Nancy Corrigan’s (Megan Cusack) future remains unclear as she ended season 12 weighing a job offer that would take her away from Nonnatus House.

Some Call the Midwife fans might have also feared that they’d have to say goodbye to Nurse Trixie now that she’s married. But George – who is one of a handful of cast members who’ve been with the show since season 1 – will be back for season 13, along with her on-screen husband.

In an interview with the Mirror, George said Matthew and Trixie wouldn’t cut ties with Poplar after their wedding.

“They’ve got so much work to do there and they’re both very driven, so I can’t see them moving away,” the actor said.

Rix agreed.

“Their focus is on changing things around them,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to be remotely in their characters to just hang that all up now and enjoy the quiet life. That’s not who they are.”

‘Call the Midwife’ is already renewed through season 15

Also not planning to leave Poplar anytime soon? The BBC. Not only is Call the Midwife Season 13 on the horizon, but the network has already renewed the show for seasons 14 and 15. That will keep in on the air through 2026 – and take the Call the Midwife timeline through the turbulent late 1960s and into the early 1970s.

“I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most,” creator Heidi Thomas said in a statement. “We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together.”

Call the Midwife Season 12 is available to stream for free on PBS.org and the PBS app through June 6, 2023.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.