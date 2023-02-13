‘Call the Midwife’ Renewed for Seasons 14 and 15

Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere. The BBC has renewed the long-running drama, which airs on PBS in the U.S., for seasons 14 and 15. Call the Midwife was previously renewed through season 13, with season 12 set to premiere in the U.S. in March.

‘Call the Midwife’ renewed for two more seasons

? Somebody Call The Midwife – we’re expecting TWO further series!



The announcement of series 14 and 15 means that the multiple award-winning drama will now be on air until 2026, with series 13 commencing filming in the spring



*Spoiler alert!*

The BBC confirmed that two more seasons of Call the Midwife are on the way. The renewal will keep the show on the air through at least 2026.

“I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together,” creator Heidi Thomas said in a statement.

Call the Midwife Season 13 will begin filming this spring. Both seasons 14 and 15 will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, plus a Christmas special.

Call the Midwife premiered in 2012. Early seasons were based on the memoirs of a real-life midwife named Jennifer Worth, who worked in London’s East End in the 1950s. Later seasons diverged from the source material, with episodes following a revolving group of midwives and nuns through the 1960s. Season 12 is set in 1968.

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 premieres in March 2023

Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 | Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions /Olly Courtenay

In the U.S., Call the Midwife Season 12 is set to premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. New episodes are available to stream for free until 30 days after the season finale broadcast. However, PBS Passport members can get an early look at the season. Each new Call the Midwife episode will be available to stream four weeks ahead of its broadcast date, starting Feb. 19.

Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming season:

It’s 1968 and Enoch Powell’s infamous “Rivers of Blood” speech creates serious tension in Poplar, especially when a group of dockers march in support of Powell. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, who’s an instant hit with everyone – except Nurse Crane. Meanwhile, Trixie’s relationship with Matthew goes from strength to strength, while Nurse Crane helps Nancy with her financial woes. Sister Julienne enjoys helping out the district, Shelagh and Dr. Turner split their time between the busy maternity home and their lively young family and Reggie continues to bring joy into Violet and Fred’s lives.

Current Call the Midwife cast members include Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, and Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner. However, fans of the show should brace themselves for at least one more cast member exit in season 12, following the departure of both Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda and Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances in the 2022 Call the Midwife Christmas special.

