‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12: 3 Big Characters Have Already Left

Call the Midwife has been airing for over a decade and continues to head strongly into 2023. The BBC One and PBS series follows the nurses, mothers, and families living in East London in the ’50s and beyond, and fans have grown accustomed to seeing familiar faces. Unfortunately, three well-known characters already left early in Call the Midwife Season 12.

[Spoiler alert: Call the Midwife Season 12 spoilers ahead.]

Heidi Thomas, Helen George, Jennifer Kirby, and Leonie Elliott | Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Lucille Robinson left ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12

Call the Midwife Season 12 saw Lucille Robinson’s exit. Her character, played by Leonie Elliott, was the first West Indian nurse at Nonnatus House. Sadly, Digital Spy notes Lucille left due to severe depression. Previously, she dealt with a miscarriage, and it seems the weight of this and her struggles to achieve pregnancy left her mentally drained. Given her mental state, her husband gives her a ticket to Jamaica, which lifts her spirits. Lucille can finally see her family again.

“This season was incredibly difficult to film,” Elliott tweeted. “Thank you for all your kind words. It’s my hope for people watching that if they can see good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life. I care about her deeply. Many share her story of miscarriage and depression, and many share her experience of abuse, racial or otherwise.”

With Lucille leaving without her husband, fans very well may see her again in the future. But it looks like she’s gone for the remainder of season 12.

The Christmas special revealed Sister Hilda and Sister Frances also left

Why did Ella Bruccoleri leave Call the Midwife as Sister Frances? #CallTheMidwifehttps://t.co/mbWTObpraY pic.twitter.com/UMdHeUnqsp — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 25, 2022

Fans were shocked to see Lucille Robinson leave in Call the Midwife Season 12. And fans who watched the 2022 Christmas special were also saddened to hear that Sister Hilda and Sister Frances exited as well. Sister Frances, played by Ella Bruccoleri, left following a bicycle injury. Sister Hilda accompanied her.

So, are Hilda and Frances gone for good? A source told The Mirror that the door remains open for both actors to rejoin any time. “Ella and Fenella are off doing other things now — but that doesn’t mean they won’t come back again at some point,” the insider noted. “They’ll both be missed.”

“The door is always open,” Sister Julienne actor Jenny Agutter echoed.

Is Trixie coming back to ‘Call the Midwife’?

Behind the scenes on the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares… ❤️❤️❤️???https://t.co/hg929Eoglz pic.twitter.com/HMETfPvqG7 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) May 12, 2022

While Call the Midwife Season 12 fans will miss Sister Hilda, Sister Frances, and Lucille, they can look forward to the return of Trixie Franklin. Trixie left in season 11 to take care of her sick godmother. And in real life, actor Helen George left due to pregnancy. But fans can rest easy knowing Trixie will definitely return this season.

“Trixie rejoins us,” creator Heidi Thomas told RadioTimes.com. “And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up — which we probably won’t unveil just yet.”

Call the Midwife Season 12 airs on BBC One on Sundays.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.