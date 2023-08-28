Candice had to leave the island after just eight days due to a medical emergency, but she's still determined to complete a 21-day challenge.

Candice Mishler’s time on Discovery’s survival reality series Naked and Afraid: Castaways has come to an end. But even though she made an early and unexpected exit in the show’s August 20 episode, she’s holding out hope that she might get a chance to return to Naked and Afraid in the future for a shot at redemption.

Candice’s ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ exit was ‘devastating’

Candice Misheler and Rachel Strohl on ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ | Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid fans met Candice in the season 15 episode “Beauty and the Beasties.” Her time on the show was short. She tapped out of her challenge in Zambia after just four days in the wild.

By signing on for Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Candice hoped she’d be able to prove she had what it took to compete a 21-day challenge. At first, things seemed to be going well. She and her teammates Rachel Strohl and Justin Governale had found food and water on the deserted island where they were stranded. Then, a week into the experience, Candice began experiencing pain in her head and neck. A medic couldn’t determine what was wrong. Out of an abundance of caution, he and one of the show’s producers agreed that she needed to be medically evacuated. Later, it was determined that she had a serious bacterial infection.

Candice’s premature Naked and Afraid tap out was beyond her control. But that didn’t make it any less upsetting.

“My journey came to a devastating end,” she wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “ Thank you to everyone who reached out with words of encouragement and support!! It means the world to me!!”

Candice wants to return to the ‘Naked and Afraid’ franchise

Candice’s time on Naked and Afraid: Castaways didn’t end how she imagined it would. But she hasn’t soured on the franchise. In follow-up comments on her Instagram post, she made it clear she was already thinking about returning.

“It looked like you had this place beat…it sucks they had to pull you. You were killing it out there…3rd time is a charm??” one person commented.

“Yes, I can’t stop til I get my 21 days!!” Candice replied.

In another comment, Candice said she was confident she could have finished the Castaways challenge if she hadn’t come down with an infection.

The ‘Naked and Afraid’ alum responded to a critic

Most people on Candice’s social media were supportive and understanding of her involuntary tap-out. But unsurprisingly, there were a few critics.

“Once again u quit. U should probably choose another reality show to try out for,” one person wrote.

“Annoying and insignificant,” Candice replied, along with an eye roll emoji.

However, at least one person who knows what Candice has been through was on her side.

“Keep in keeping on you… you are strong,” commented EJ Snyder, who’s appeared on multiple seasons of Naked and Afraid as well as other survival shows.

“That means a lot coming from you!” Candice replied.

New episodes of Naked and Afraid: Castaways air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.

