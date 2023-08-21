One participant was hoping for redemption on 'Naked and Afraid: Castaways.' But a medical emergency in episode 4 changed things.

Naked and Afraid: Castaways is down to eight survivalists. The fourth episode of the reality series featured the season’s first tap-out when one participant experienced an unexpected medical emergency.

[Warning: The article contains spoilers for Naked and Afraid: Castaways Episode 4.]

Candice Mishler wanted to redeem herself after a disappointing ‘Naked and Afraid’ experience

Naked and Afraid: Castaways is all about redemption. The show’s cast members have all participated in previous challenges, but many had to tap out before completing the full 21 days.

That’s what happened to Candice Mishler. She appeared in Naked and Afraid Season 15, but her time on the show was cut short by an early exit. She signed up for the new show because she wanted a second chance to demonstrate her worth and prove she was part of the Naked and Afraid elite.

“Redemption,” she told ET of why she opted to return to the franchise. “Yeah, my first performance wasn’t very long and so I just I have to redeem myself. I am not going to stop until I make 21 days.”

Her time on ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ was cut short

Sadly, Candice’s dream of completing the three-week Naked and Afraid: Castaways challenge came to an abrupt end in the show’s August 20 episode.

After a week on a deserted island, Candice and her teammates were doing relatively well. They’d found fresh water, started a fire, and tracked down some food. Then, her luck suddenly turned.

“I don’t know if something bit me or what. It just hurts so bad all of the sudden,” she confessed as she, Rachel Strohl, and Justin Governale enjoyed a meal of hermit crabs around the fire.

“All right here is swollen,” she said. “I just don’t know what it was. It makes me nervous.”

By the morning of day 9, Candice was in rough shape.

“Last night when I went to bed I swallowed and like felt this sharp pain immediately on the right side of my face,” she shared. “And then it just felt like instantly my face started swelling up … it’s like throbbing pain behind my ear, down my neck, and onto my cheek.”

“I don’t know if I was bit by something. I didn’t feel anything. It just came out of nowhere,” she added.

Justin called for a medic. Once he arrived, he examined Candice, and he didn’t like what he saw. The swelling on her neck and face could be a sign that something was seriously wrong, he told a producer.

“This area near to the brain can provoke meningitis. So it’s not something to play with,” he said.

A few hours later, Candice’s condition hasn’t improved. The medic and producer agreed that for her own safety, Candice had to leave the island. She was later diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection, treated with antibiotics, and recovered.

Candice was ‘devastated’ by her tap out

Candice, Rachel, and Justin on ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ | Discovery Channel

Twenty-four hours earlier, Candice had no thoughts about tapping out. To be suddenly forced to leave the challenge was a blow.

“I’m so upset … this just came out of nowhere,” she said.

“I’m devastated,” she added. “I don’t want to leave my team like this. I think Justin will do great. I’m worried about Rachel. I hate leaving her behind.” (Rachel had injured her knee earlier in the episode.)

Justin and Rachel were just as upset to say goodbye to their teammate. Not only are they losing a friend, but they’ll have one less person to help them survive the next 12 days.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for her because I know how badly she wanted this,” Rachel said.

“It’s so unfortunate losing Candice,” Justine said. “She’s so knowledgeable … definitely we’re taking a hit collectively as a team,” Justin said.

New episodes of Naked and Afraid: Castaways air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.

