Cara Delevingne Says She’s 4 Months Sober: ‘It Doesn’t Happen Overnight’

Cara Delevingne is putting herself first. After spending years in the industry, working first as a model and then as an actor, the London native is prioritizing self-care. For Delevingne, this means getting serious about her mental and physical health and addressing the relationship that she had with drugs and alcohol. After going through a 12-step program, the actor has committed to sobriety. Now, four months sober, she’s ready to get candid about her journey.

Cara Delevingne | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne spent a chunk of 2022 filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’

From the outside looking in, fans might have thought that Delevingne was doing just fine. 2022 seemed to be a good year for her career. She booked a role on Only Murders in the Building Season 2 alongside one of her best friends, Selena Gomez. The show also put her in close proximity to comedic legends: Martin Short and Steve Martin. But amid her success, the Paper Towns actor was truly struggling.

The model revealed that paparazzi photos caused her to seek help

While speaking with Vogue, Delevingne admitted that she was still reeling from the pandemic last year. She was grappling with feelings of depression and purposelessness and didn’t know how to cope. Thus, she turned to partying, hoping that it would alleviate some tension. But after being confronted with some paparazzi photos of herself last Fall, she receive the wake-up call she needed. “I hadn’t slept,” Delevingne recalled about the photos. “I was not OK. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point, it was like, OK, I don’t look well.”

The photos spurred Delevingne into action and ultimately led to her checking herself into rehab. But Delevingne was quick to share that the path to sobriety hasn’t been easy or cut and dry. She’s been candid about how she’s struggled along the way and that there are no quick fixes in her path to sobriety.

Delevingne got candid with Vogue about her journey to sobriety and what’s next

“This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much,” she explained. “People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight…. Of course, I want things to be instant—I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly—but I’ve had to dig deeper.”

.@CaraDelevingne is ready to start over. For Vogue’s April issue, Delevingne opens up about turning 30, the moment she realized that she was “not okay,” and why she’s taking the process of healing “second by second.” https://t.co/QvO6aRebW4 pic.twitter.com/r5E1V1QOJ9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 8, 2023

For Delevingne, it seems as if digging deeper is about being very intentional about her life. She’s committed to being present and taking things day by day. Career-wise, she’s being more deliberate about what she chooses to take on. While work is still important, the actor finds that it’s even more important that she prioritizes her self-care. And while Delevingne isn’t forecasting too far into the future, she is making plans for a family one day. The model revealed that she’s desperately wanted children since she was 16 and shared that she hopes to freeze her eggs in the near future. For now, though, she seems content with being in a better place than she was last year. We’re sure her fans wish her all the best in her continued sobriety journey.