Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Incredibly Disappointing to People’ When She’s Not On Stage

According to country star Carrie Underwood, she’s not the same person when she’s on stage and when she’s not on stage, and she feels she’s “incredibly disappointing” to those people who get the chance to bump into her in the real world.

Though Underwood loves being in front of a crowd for a performance, that’s only one part of her busy life. When she’s not performing, she said she’s a much different person than her stage persona — someone who prefers hanging out with her kids and spending time in the garden or gym.

Carrie Underwood | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Carrie Underwood doesn’t want to disappoint fans who see her shows

Underwood grew up in Oklahoma and started singing in school and church programs in her youth. Though she went to college interested in broadcast journalism, she took a chance and auditioned for American Idol in its fourth season, and it ultimately paid off. She won the competition and a recording contract in 2005.

Since then, Underwood has won eight Grammys and remains one of the most successful American Idol winners and country artists ever (Insider). In an interview with Today, she said she still likes to hit the road, taking time between tours to ensure her fans always have a “special” experience at her shows.

She added that she loves singing and feels at home on stage. Still, that person up there isn’t really who she is. And she feels fans who encounter her out in the real world might walk away feeling somewhat let down.

Carrie Underwood thinks she’s ‘incredibly disappointing to people’ when she’s not on stage

Underwood explained in an interview with Redbook how she leaves her stage persona behind once she’s done with her performances. “I love being on stage, but that’s different. That’s not Carrie. That’s Carrie Underwood,” she declared.

“The rest of my life,” she added, “I feel like I’m incredibly disappointing to people.”

For instance, when she sees people in the grocery store, she said, “I really don’t know what to say because I don’t have a microphone in my hand or bling on. They expect me to be ‘Carrie Underwood,’ but I’m just Carrie. I’m sorry!”

Carrie Underwood enjoys being a mom and working in her garden

As for who Underwood is when she’s not on stage, she told Redbook that person has been different since having her first child, Isaiah. “I definitely feel like it’s changed me as a person,” she declared.

“I’m happier. I’m in a better mood a lot of the time. He’ll be watching cartoons, and I’ll be watching him,” she explained. “I’m completely in love.”

She gushed about being a new parent, confessing, “I love it when he’s sleepy, and I get to hold him and smell him. He doesn’t know I’m staring at him and being all googly-eyed!”

Aside from mothering her two kids, Isaiah and his little brother, Jacob, who join her on tour when not in school, Underwood likes to spend time in her garden. She once called her “happy place” on Instagram, writing, “… When I’m getting my hands dirty, it’s my time for thought and reflection.”