Cody wants to meet Brittany on 'Catfish: The TV Show' but who is she really – especially after he's given her thousands of dollars.

Is the latest Catfish: The TV Show episode on MTV uncovering something a little sinister? Hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford try to track down a woman who has taken thousands of dollars from a lovestruck man.

And they are left a little dumbstruck when they make initial contact over a text message.

In an upcoming episode, Cody claims he met Brittany in real life and that she tracked him down on Snapchat. He’s deep in love and has sent her thousands of dollars. Cody’s concerned grandmother calls for Nev and Kamie’s help in hunting down Brittany.

‘Catfish: The TV Show’ falls down the rabbit hole in search of ‘Brittany’

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Schulman and Crawford call Brittany. But when she hangs up on them, they start a text thread that leaves them with more questions than answers.

Brittany texts, “Hello. Where are you located and do you need my services?” Cody, who is sitting nearby looks confused. “What services?” Crawford asks. “Have they ever asked you something like that?” Cody says no.

Schulman asks where he should say he is located and Cody suggests telling her California. But when Brittany asks who gave him her number, he won’t give Cody up. Crawford suggests Schulman text back: “I’d rather not say exactly, but a close friend.”

Finally, Schulman reveals that it was Cody who gave him the phone number. “It feels like I’m either talking to a drug dealer or an escort,” Schulman observes.

Thankfully Brittany agrees to meet with Cody. Who is Brittany and is she who she says she is?

Nev and Kamie reveal that this season is going to be expensive

During an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Schulman said that a slew of people on the show are in Cody’s position and have sent their betrothed thousands of dollars.

“We have some uplifting, happy-ending episodes, but yeah, I think people are going harder. They’re giving more money. They’re making bigger sort of irreversible decisions,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s desperation that people feel in terms of trying to find someone or force themselves into these relationships, despite the many roadblocks and red flags. But yeah, things get a little kind of dark.”

“This season is the most money we’ve seen someone spend on Catfish before … ever,” Crawford added. “I mean, collectively, this whole entire rest of the season is going to be a lot of money spent. Get your calculators out. Add it up. I think the amount of money that people have been spending could possibly pay for our entire production.”

Tune in to find out how the Cody & Brittany episode shakes out on Catfish: The TV Show on Tuesday, October 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.