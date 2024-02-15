Vin Diesel once opened up about what it was like working alongside Charlize Theron for the movie ‘Fate of the Furious’.

Actor Charlize Theron joined Vin Diesel’s blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise. In a famous sequence during the movie, Theron and Diesel are shown being intimate with each other. But Theron didn’t seem as proud of the scene as Diesel was.

Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel had differing opinions on their ‘Fate of the Furious’ kiss

Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel | Maurizio Gambarini/Getty Images

Diesel had high praise for Theron’s involvement in the Fate of the Furious franchise. She’s been a fixture of the franchise ever since being cast in the role of Cypher. At the time, Diesel considered Theron a big selling point of the movie. The trailers leading up to the film showed a seemingly villainous Dom Toretto making out with Theron’s character, which Diesel felt generated interest.

“Since you were a kid, there is no trailer that has ever been viewed as much as the Fast 8 trailer,” Diesel once told USA Today. “The biggest moment in that trailer is the kiss between Cipher and Dom. How did we get to a place where that is the biggest moment in trailer history? How?”

Diesel also added that he enjoyed locking lips with his co-star.

“I was definitely not complaining,” he said. “Gary shot that every which way but loose. … Charlize Theron is not a bad kissing partner to have. There are worse things that can happen to you.”

Diesel was pretty sure that Theron enjoyed the take, too.

“Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah,” Diesel said. “A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She OWNED it.”

But Theron had a different perspective on their kiss.

“I just don’t get it,” she once said on The Ellen Show (via Global News). “I mean, you can see it. My hand is forcing his face, which is what the movie’s about. He’s in love with Letty, Michelle Rodriguez’s character. I’m the crazy chick that’s doing this horrible thing to him and, as he should’ve, his character is just standing there frozen, like a dead fish.”

Theron simply felt Diesel’s recollection of the kiss didn’t line up with the story they were telling in the film.

“I like a little bit more movement in my men. … We’re confusing reality with fiction … It looks like I’m assaulting his face with my mouth,” she said.

Charlize Theron was honored to be a part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise

Theron had nothing but good things to say about her time in the Fast and Furious franchise. She considered herself lucky when she was asked to join. Not only would she be a part of one of Hollywood’s biggest movies, but Fast 8 also accommodated Theron’s schedule. The film allowed Theron to spend some much-needed time with her children while continuing to work.

“It’s a ginormous franchise and I was just stupidly honored that they even asked me to be a part of it,” Theron said. “Plus I have two little ones which makes it hard to go off and make movies for a long period of time and the schedule for this was so concise and worked really well within my life right now.”

Years later, the Oscar-winner would remain with the franchise as it expanded to include many other Hollywood stars. But the actor hasn’t gotten tired of it.

“I feel so lucky that I’m just, like, such a small, small part of this incredible thing that they’ve built for so many years,” Theron said in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think what Vin and the producers and Universal have done with that whole franchise is really exceptional. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. You just don’t have an audience with you for that long of a ride. No pun intended. Or maybe.”

The actor confided that she hasn’t grown tired of her role yet, and it seems like she never will.

“I’m always grateful when they call me,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I get to go and do this again. This is amazing.'”