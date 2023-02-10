Chase Rice’s New Album ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ Deals With the Death of His Father and Subsequent Partying

On Feb. 10, country singer Chase Rice will release a new studio album called I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell. The singer previously teased the album throughout 2022. Here’s what fans need to know about I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.

Chase Rice | Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The significance of Chase Rice’s upcoming album

Rice’s album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell is partially inspired by his family. The album’s cover art features Rice’s late father.

He announced the album’s title on Nov. 17, 2022, which would have been his parents’ 43rd wedding anniversary.

“For 10 years I’ve put out glimpses of who I am in my music, but I’ve never been able to piece it all together. I was chasin’ whatever bulls*** thing I thought I was supposed to be doing at the time. I’m done with that. February I’m putting out my first album since 2017, and this one wrecked me. I finally deal with the loss of my dad in this music, and this is an album I know he would be proud of. I wouldn’t use his picture for the cover if I didn’t fully believe in these songs. Today would have been my parents 43rd wedding anniversary, so mom I love you, and dad, this one’s for you,” Rice wrote on Instagram.

First shows of 2023 had me so damn happy, and had me completely lose my voice. Such a sick time down in Mexico for crash my Playa. Luke thanks for havin me buddy. Y’all the tour this year is gonna be so nuts?



?: @AliveCoverage pic.twitter.com/rW8y7M04xz — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) January 24, 2023

What to know about the songs on ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell will have a total of 13 songs. The album will also feature collaborations with Read Southall Band and Boy Named Banjo. The complete tracklist for I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell can be viewed below.

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell tracklist:

“Walk That Easy” “All Dogs Go To Hell” “Way Down Yonder” “Key West & Colorado” “Bench Seat” “Life Part Of Livin’” “Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer” “Oklahoma feat. Read Southall Band” “I Walk Alone” “Sorry Momma” “If I Were Rock & Roll (Album Version)” “Goodnight Nancy feat. Boy Named Banjo” “I Hate Cowboys”

Keep them videos of you and your dogs comin??



This is my boy. If you have a pup you know!#benchseat #chaserice #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/y8QjwWcRk8 — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) February 1, 2023

In August 2022, Rice spoke about his upcoming album with Showbiz Cheat Sheet before it had an official name.

“This album was written all the same way as far as me and an acoustic guitar. That’s the one consistency amongst all the songs that are on it,” Rice said. “It’s just a very, very raw album and very real emotion that you feel when you’re listening to these songs.”

Even in 2022, Rice was confident that I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell contains his best music to date.

“First of all, it’s much better, I think. And by better, I mean the quality of the songs that we chose has more depth,” he said.

Chase Rice wanted to honor his father with the album

Speaking with Showbiz, Rice shared that he chose the album’s cover art as a way to honor his father and make his father “proud.”

“It means a lot to me. You know, losing my dad when I was 22, this is a good way to honor him with the cover and the music that’s very, very good to go along with that… He’d be very proud of it.”

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell will be released on Feb. 10.