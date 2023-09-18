Cher has long been known as the “Goddess of Pop,” thanks to her powerful voice and era-defying stage presence. A triple-threat performer, Cher is a prolific actor and a fashion icon. Cher has made headlines many times throughout her life due to her romances and for dating younger men. Through it all, however, Cher has always remained true to herself, evolving into each new era with grace and style. Many people have wondered how Cher manages to stay so young-looking, and in a recent morning show interview, the diva opened up to reveal a few of her secrets to eternal youth.

Cher has been making music for decades

Cher | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher found early success with her partner and then-husband, Sonny Bono. The two rose to fame in the ’60s for singing folk songs before splitting up in the mid-70s. Cher launched a highly-successful solo career, expanding her range and collaborating with other popular performers of the decade.

By the ’80s, Cher had become a pop culture icon. She had also started seriously acting, appearing in successful movies like Moonstruck and Silkwood. Throughout the years that followed, Cher continued working on projects that inspired her, all while performing for her legions of fans. To this day, Cher is still going strong, acting, singing, and working as a producer.

What did Cher say about staying young?

It might not seem like it, but Cher is 77 years old, well after the age when most performers opt to slow down. However, the iconic singer doesn’t look (or feel) her age. In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Cher opened up about how she defies aging. “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” Cher said, as reported by People Magazine. “And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

The diva discussed how she doesn’t feel ready to start “acting her age.” “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did — and it hasn’t hit yet,” Cher said.

She also admitted that the genes in her family are good, which helps to keep her looking young and vibrant. “I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I keep up with the trends,” Cher said. “I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am. I’m just getting along.”

Cher’s workout routine

While Cher’s great genes contribute to her youthful appearance and zest for life, she also works hard to stay fit. The icon, who is active on Twitter, shared her workout routine in 2022, posting that her daily workout regimen consists of “abs, Zumba, wall sits, step class, and yoga.” As reported by Eat This, Not That, Cher works out at least five times per week and always integrates plenty of variety into her workouts.

According to Good Housekeeping, Cher also sticks to a vegetarian diet, avoiding red meat and generally steering clear of dairy products. She also doesn’t smoke or drink, and prioritizes healthy living. Clearly, the pop star has figured out exactly how to maintain her pristine looks even at the age of 77.