Cher went to see Bob Dylan during his peak era. She was surprised by the “Lay Lady Lay” singer’s approach to his catalog. Cher contrasted herself with Dylan. In addition, she covered one of Dylan’s classic songs.

Cher was surprised when she heard Bob Dylan change the way he performed his songs

During a 2023 interview with The New York Times, Cher discussed her commitment to recreate her records onstage. “I’m not going to do things differently,” she said. “If people come to see you, they want you to do things they like.”

She contrasted herself with the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer. “I remember seeing Bob Dylan — I think it was Blood on the Tracks,” she said. “And I went to the first concert and some of the songs I went, ‘What is this?’ He got tired of singing the songs the same way. But people really want to hear their favorite song exactly the same way. It doesn’t make any difference if I’m tired of it. I have to find it inside myself to love it and to love what I’m doing.”

What Cher thinks about her career this far into it

The “I Got You Babe” singer discussed her approach to her career at this stage in her life. “I never thought I would get here,” she said. “I mean, my age is so frightening. It’s like, the numbers are so big. And I keep thinking, ‘Where did it go? I was busy working. While I was busy being Cher, how did this happen?’ No one’s given me any info.”

Cher said she still has a lot of energy and excitement to this day. She loves the ocean and her house in Malibu. The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer feels grateful she made it this far.

How Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood on the Tracks’ performed in the United States

Blood on the Tracks reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two weeks. It stayed on the chart for 24 weeks in total. “The “Tangled Up in Blue” arguably becmae the most famous song from Blood on the Tracks. “Tangled Up in Blue” peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for seven weeks.

Notably, Cher put her own spin on Dylan’s classic “All I Really Want to Do.” Her cover peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending a total of 12 weeks on the chart. The cover appeared on the album All I Really Want to Do, Cher’s debut record as a solo artist. The album climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks. Cher’s “All I Really Want to Do” is one of several examples of Dylan covers becoming more prominent than the original songs, such as The Byrds’ psychedelic rock interpretation of “Mr. Tambourine Man” and The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s hard-rock “All Along the Watchtower.”

