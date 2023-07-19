NBC has revealed its fall 2023 schedule, and premiere dates for 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago P.D.,' and 'Chicago Med' were noticeably absent.

One Chicago fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out what’s next for the crew at Firehouse 51. Chicago Fire Season 12 was set to premiere in the fall of 2023, but the show’s return is delayed because of the twin SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.,’ and ‘Chicago Med’ premiere dates delayed

Jake Lockett as Carver, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

On July 19, NBC revealed its fall 2023 broadcast schedule. Unfortunately, premiere dates for Chicago Fire Season 12, Chicago P.D. Season 11, and Chicago Med 9 were all noticeably absent from the revised lineup, with the network promising news about the return of those shows at a later date.

Instead of the typical three-hour block of One Chicago shows on Wednesday night, NBC will air a rerun of either Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., or Chicago Med in the 8-9 p.m. hour, starting Oct. 4.

In addition to the One Chicago shows, several other previously announced fall series have been delayed, including Night Court, Extended Family, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU. An untitled America’s Got Talent spinoff, Deal or No Deal Island, Password, The America’s, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs Lopez, and La Brea are all set to air midseason.

‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ replace One Chicago shows on Wednesday nights

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Martin Martinez as Cade in ‘Magnum P.I.’ | Zack Dougan/NBC

As part of the schedule shakeup, Wednesday’s One Chicago rerun will be followed by new episodes of two other NBC dramas. Quantum Leap Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. It will be followed by the premiere of the second half of Magnum P.I. Season 5 at 10 p.m.

NBC had originally announced that the final season of Magnum P.I. would debut at midseason. The second season of the rebooted Quantum Leap was originally set to air on Tuesdays.

NBC’s fall 2023 schedule

Bill Kelly as Tony Mallory, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosley in ‘Found’ | Steve Swisher/NBC

NBC’s fall 2023 schedule also includes the premiere of two new shows. The Irrational stars Jesse L. Martin as a renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. It premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m.

Also new this fall is Found, which stars Shanola Hampton as a PR specialist who works with her crisis management team to make sure there is always someone looking for forgotten missing people. It premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.

The third season of the Canadian medical drama Transplant premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.

Here’s the full NBC fall 2023 lineup:

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: The Irrational (series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m.: The Voice

9 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (performance finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (rerun)

9 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8 p.m.: People’s Choice Country Awards

10 p.m. The Irrational (rerun)

Friday, Sept. 29

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: Found (series premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 p.m.: One Chicago dramas (rerun)

9 p.m.: Quantum Leap Season 2

10 p.m. Magnum P.I. Season 5

Thursday, Oct. 5

8 p.m.: Law & Order dramas (rerun)

9 p.m.: Transplant Season 3

10 p.m.: Dateline NBC (rerun)

Friday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. The Wall

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.