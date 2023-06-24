NBC has decided not to move forward with 'Magnum P.I.' Season 6. The show moved from CBS to NBC for its fifth season.

Magnum P.I. has been canceled – again. NBC has opted not to move forward with a sixth season of the Hawaii-set procedural.

The news comes a little over a year after CBS canceled the Jay Hernandez series following the season 4 finale. NBC later stepped in to save the show, ordering a two-part, 20-episode season 5. The first half of those episodes aired on NBC earlier in 2023. Deadline reported the cancellation news.

Several Magnum P.I. cast members reacted to the news the show was ending on social media.

“It’s been a helluva ride!” tweeted Zachary Knighton, who plays Orville “Rick” Wright. “Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all excited for what’s next!”

“That was a STRONG run,” wrote TC actor Stephen Hill in his Instagram Story. “Changed my life. Thank you to everyone for watching! Thank you to all of the cast and crew! Thank you, Hawaii! I can’t wait for you to see the rest of season 5.”

Final ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 episodes to air as part of NBC’s 2023-24 season

While Magnum P.I. has gotten the ax, fans won’t have to say goodbye to Thomas Magnum (Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) just yet. The final 10 Magnum P.I. episodes are still set to air on NBC.

A premiere date for Magnum P.I. Season 5B hasn’t been announced. The show was originally slated to return in mid-season 2024. But the episodes have already been shot, and Deadline reports that an earlier premiere date is possible, depending on the long-term effects of the ongoing WGA strike.

What was ‘Magnum P.I.’ canceled?

While NBC hasn’t said exactly why it canceled Magnum P.I., there could be a few reasons the show isn’t getting a season 6.

The writers strike may have been a factor in the network’s decision, according to Matt & Jess TV, as well as the possible actors’ strike, which could begin July 1. As Deadline pointed out, networks have been more hesitant to pick up shows recently due to work stoppages and an uncertain economic climate. And with the options on the cast expiring at the end of June, NBC had to decide whether to commit to the show or move on.

Streaming rights could also have played a role. Magnum P.I. Season 5 streams on Peacock, but the show’s first four seasons are on Paramount+, the streaming home of most CBS shows.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.