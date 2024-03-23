NBC has renewed all three One Chicago shows for the 2024-25 broadcast season. 'Law & Order' and 'Law & Order: SVU' will also return.

Chicago Fire isn’t going anywhere at NBC. The network has renewed the Dick Wolf drama for a 13th season. The other One Chicago shows, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., are also due to return.

‘Chicago Fire’ renewed for season 13

[L-R] Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

NBC has ordered Chicago Fire Season 13 for the 2024-25 broadcast season, the network announced on March 21.

Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012, is one of the most-watched primetime shows on TV, averaging 12.6 million viewers.

A premiere date for season 13 hasn’t been announced. Fans will surely have their fingers crossed that they won’t have to endure the extra-long wait that happened ahead of season 12, which was delayed because of the Hollywood strikes.

‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ will also return to NBC

NBC will be sticking with its popular One Chicago block for the coming broadcast season. Chicago P.D. has been renewed for season 12, while Chicago Med will return for season 10.

Chicago P.D. averages 12 million viewers and Chicago Med averages 10.5 million viewers.

The One Chicago cast celebrated the renewal news in a series of videos shared on Instagram.

“Thank you to NBC, to Wolf Entertainment, and especially to you, fans of One Chicago and Chicago Med especially,” said Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Archer on the medical drama.

“Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? A whole other season of One Chicago? Yes! I’m so grateful. Thank you Chi-hards. Thank you so much for tuning in. Oh my gosh, we will not disappoint you. We will bring you all the drama, all the tears, all the laughs, everything,” said Devin Kawaoka, who plays Dr. Tanaka-Reed.

‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ will also return

Mariska Hargitay filming an episode of ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ March 6, 2024 in New York City | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Two other long-running NBC shows are also set to return. Law & Order has been renewed for season 24. Law & Order: SVU has been renewed for a landmark 26th season. Like One Chicago, both shows are also from executive producer Dick Wolf.

“SVU just got Officially picked up for Season 26. Thanks to all our incredible fans..!” commented series star Ice-T, who plays Fin Tutuola, on Instagram.

While the news was good for Law & Order and SVU, the jury is still out on Law & Order: Organized Crime. The status of that show, which stars SVU vet Christopher Meloni, is still in discussion.

New episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime air Thursdays starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes also stream the next day on Peacock.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.