Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Relationship With a Waco Local Once Got the ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Labeled as ‘Hateful’

A resurfaced video has gotten Chip and Joanna Gaines into some hot water. The controversial clip shows the Fixer Upper couple’s hometown pastor speaking out against same-sex marriage.

The clip did not sit well with fans, but the situation got even worse after the Waco local revealed he is “good friends” with Chip and Joanna. Here’s a look at everything we know about Chip and Joanna’s relationship with pastor Jimmy Seibert.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are regulars at this controversial church

Chip and Joana rose to fame after starring in HGTV’s popular series Fixer Upper. They went on to establish a successful brand outside of the show and became partially responsible for revitalizing their hometown of Waco, Texas.

But along with their interior design skills and real estate expertise, the couple are dedicated Christians. Joanna, for instance, has been very open about her discussions with God and has even written about her religious experiences.

The couple calls Antioch Community Church, located in Waco, their home church. The institution is nondenominational with an emphasis on evangelical missions. And the pastor of the church, Jimmy Seibert, refers to Chip and Joanna as his “dear friends.”

This closeness wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, but Seibert’s controversial views on same-sex marriage has left Fixer Upper fans questioning Chip and Joanna’s beliefs.

‘Fixer Upper’ stars get labeled as ‘hateful’ due to their relationship with a Waco local

Considering their ties to the Antioch Community Church, fans have started to label Chip and Joanna as ‘hateful.’ Unfortunately, the home renovation stars have not addressed the controversy surrounding their pastor. But it is pretty clear where he stands on the issue.

Back in 2016, Buzzfeed launched an investigation into the Antioch Community Church and pastor Siebert. The investigation uncovered a video in which Siebert spoke out against same-sex marriage in a radical way.

“This is a clear biblical admonition. So if someone were to say, ‘Marriage is defined in a different way,’ let me just say: They are wrong. God defined marriage, not you and I,” Siebert stated. “God defined masculine and feminine, male and female, not you and I.”

In that same video, Siebert told his congregation that “homosexuality is a sin,” leaving little doubt about where he stands on the issue.

Siebert was later asked if Chip and Joanna share his views. A spokesperson for the church refused to comment on the question, but they made it clear that Siebert is not willing to change his mind.

HGTV releases a statement about Chip and Joanna Gaines’ controversial pastor

From Christians to feminists and LGBTQ viewers, the hit TV show Fixer Upper has amassed a diverse fan base. The show’s widespread appeal is a testament to Chip and Joanna’s ability to create a welcoming environment for all viewers.

This is why their close connection to Siebert is so disturbing, and some viewers calling the couple ’hateful.’ While Chip and Joanna have yet to speak out against Siebert, HGTV did release a statement on the matter in 2016.

The network assured fans that they are committed to showcasing diversity and inclusivity in all of its shows. HGTV also stated that discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community has no place on any of their shows, including Fixer Upper.

“We don’t discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community in any of our shows. HGTV is proud to have a crystal clear, consistent record of including people from all walks of life in its series,” the network explained.

As of this writing, it is unclear if Chip and Joanna are still friends with Siebert. Chip and Joanna starred in the original Fixer Upper between 2013 and 2018.