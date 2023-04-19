Christina Aguilera Just Shared Very Personal Details About Her Intimate Parts While Promoting Her New Sexual Wellness Brand

Fans often take an interest in celebrity health, seeing their favorite stars as aspirational figures when it comes to staying healthy and fit. Some stars lean into this by serving as spokespeople or even launching companies of their own. Christina Aguilera recently kicked off such a venture of her own with sexual wellness bland Playground, and in the process, the singer shared some personal details about her own life.

Christina Aguilera became a pop star in the late 1990s

Aguilera, of course, rose to fame in the late 1990s. Her first big single was “Reflection” from the Disney animated film Mulan in 1998. The following year, she released her self-titled debut album featuring such hits as “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Come On Over (All I Want Is You).” That success continued with chart-topping albums such as 2002’s Stripped and 2006’s Back to Basics, both of which earned her Grammys for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

More recently, Aguilera landed top ten hits with the Pitbull collaboration “Feel This Moment” and the Grammy-winning “Say Something” with A Great Big World. She’s also become known as a television personality, including her time as a coach on The Voice and recent appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

The musician co-founded sexual wellness brand Playground

Now Aguilera is turning her attention to sexual wellness as the co-founder and chief brand advisor of the lube brand Playground. She recently told People about her goals for the company as well as her own personal experience.

“This is a very natural progression for me personally. [I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them because every woman is different. I’ve gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older. And that’s something that I’ve really noticed. There’s four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth.”

Aguilera continued to discuss Playground’s product line, emphasizing its potential role in helping women take ownership over their sexuality. “Even if you don’t have a partner, you can have your own date night with yourself. … Get to know yourself early so that you can lead a more pleasurable life.”

Christina Aguilera isn’t the first star with a sexual wellness brand

Christina Aguilera attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Aguilera is, of course, far from the first celebrity to take on a business venture outside of the entertainment industry. She’s not even remotely close to the only star to launch a brand tied to intimacy and sexual wellness. After all, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has plenty of those items for sale.

But by the sounds of it, Aguilera has a personal motivation for her role in Playground. The singer has always been adamant about owning her sexuality and identity, as fans remember particularly from her Stripped era. Now she hopes to help other women do the same.