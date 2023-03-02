‘Cold Justice’ Exclusive Emotional Moment: Kelly Siegler Learns Missing Mother ‘Would Have Never Left Her Kids’

Brenda Lambert’s family is convinced she did not abandon her family and that instead the mother of two was murdered.

In a compelling new episode of the true-crime docuseries, Cold Justice, prosecutor Kelly Siegler meets with Brenda’s siblings and learns exactly why they are convinced there was no way their sister would have walked away from her children.

Brenda went missing when her son was just a baby and her sister Christy Kennedy has dedicated her life to finding her sister’s killer. Christy and her brother, Tim share their memories of what Brenda was like as a mother. And why there was no way she would have ever willingly left her children.

Christy reveals on ‘Cold Justice’ that Brenda was a ‘really good mother’

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kelly reveals that Brenda’s son is still close with this father, but her daughter tragically died a few years ago.

Kelly meets with Christy and Tim, two of Brenda’s six siblings. Tim reveals that Brenda was a tomboy when she was growing up. “She liked climbing trees,” he recalls.

Christy shares that Brenda didn’t go very far in school. “She was feisty,” Christy laughs. “And the principal begged my mom to let her quit at 15.” Adding, “He just wanted her out of there because she wanted to pull pranks. She never grew out of the childlike stage but she was a really good mother.”

Tim insists there is no way Brenda left her children

Tim agrees that Brenda “loved her kids with all her heart.” Adding, “She didn’t walk off.” Christy echoes Tim’s remark and says Brenda would have “never left her kids.”

Brenda was someone who was full of life and loved to laugh, Tim recalls. “And she was a great mother,” he adds. “She loved her kids. That’s the reason I know she didn’t walk off like they said. As soon as I heard that, I knew she didn’t. No, she didn’t.”

The plot thickens during this episode. For the first time, Kelly and detective Steve Spingola investigate two missing persons cases at once – a loving mother and her high school friend who vanished just months apart. Are their disappearances somehow connected?

Can ‘Cold Justice’ be brought to this 30-year-old case?

How cold is the Brenda Lambert case? Christy was only 14 years old when Brenda went missing 30 years ago. “I believe she died a violent death,” Christy told The Princeton Times in 2022. “I feel like I’m stuck in 1992.” She added, “I can’t move on. I’m frozen. They call it ambiguous loss or frozen grief.”

Brenda was 22 years old when she disappeared and Christy recalls that her sister was wearing yellow. “I’ve been kind of holding my breath,” Christy said. “It’s been one day at a time for 30 years.”

Adding, “She was my world. She had two children when she went missing or died. She disappeared on her son’s first birthday. Her daughter was 5.”

Will Cold Justice finally bring closure to the family? Bringing fresh eyes, valuable resources, and key experts, Kelly and her team have an unparalleled success rate.

Catch the latest episode of Cold Justice on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT – Mercer County, WV – “Double Disappearance” on Oxygen.