Colonel Tom Parker stood in the back at Elvis' funeral. He still stood out because of his surprising choice of outfit.

For nearly all of his career, Elvis Presley worked with controversial manager Colonel Tom Parker. Parker helped Elvis on his rise to success, but he also hindered him in some ways, not allowing him to perform internationally or act in the films Elvis wanted. Elvis occasionally expressed a great deal of resentment toward Parker. Still, they worked together until Elvis’ death, and Parker attended the funeral. His choice of attire shocked everyone there.

Colonel Parker did not dress up for Elvis’ funeral

Elvis died on the afternoon of Aug. 16, 1977. Two days later, his family held a funeral at Graceland. Thousands of mourning fans gathered outside the home’s gates while the singer’s friends, family, and associates attended the service. It was a somber, tragic affair, which made Parker’s choice of clothing stand out all the more.

Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis | GAB Archive/Redferns

Parker arrived at Graceland wearing a Hawaiian shirt and baseball hat. When he saw concert promoter Tom Hulett dressed in a suit — as many of the mourners were — Parker told him he should change into jeans.

“If Elvis looks down and sees the Colonel all dressed up, he’s gonna say, ‘What the hell is that?’” Parker said, per the book The Colonel by Alanna Nash. “This is the way I always dress. Informal. No point putting on airs now.”

He noticeably avoided looking at the casket

Parker stood out in his casual attire. People also noticed the way that he tried to avoid even looking at Elvis’ casket. After refusing to be a pallbearer, he sat far in the back.

“He didn’t talk to many people, and he was way in the back,” Elvis’ barber Larry Geller said. “He certainly wasn’t sitting in the front room, and he could have been right down there with Grandma [Minnie Mae Presley] and Vernon if he’d wanted.”

Parker did not walk up to take a private moment with the casket as many others did.

“He wouldn’t walk up,” Geller said. “He didn’t even look. You could almost see him struggling not to look.”

Elvis’ backup singer and on-and-off girlfriend Kathy Westmoreland said Parker was grief-stricken.

“I could see there was pain in his eyes, and he didn’t want to show it.”

Colonel Tom Parker said Elvis’ death didn’t change anything

After Elvis’ death, Parker planned to continue managing the singer’s memory. He likened it to the work he did while Elvis was in the army.

“Elvis didn’t die. The body did,” he said. “It don’t mean a damned thing. It’s like when he was away in the army. This changes nothing.”

A crowd mourning Elvis | Gilbert UZAN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Elvis’ father Vernon authorized Parker to carry on as he had while Elvis was alive.

“I am deeply grateful that you have offered to carry on in the same old way, assisting me in any way possible with the many problems facing us,” Vernon wrote. “I hereby would appreciate if you will carry on according to the same terms and conditions as stated in the contractual agreement you had with Elvis dated January 22, 1976, and I hereby authorize you to speak and sign for me in all these matters pertaining to this agreement.”

In 1981, though, the Elvis estate sued Parker for mismanagement.