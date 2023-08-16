Thousands descended on Memphis, TN after learning of the entertainer's death in 1977.

It has been 46 years since Elvis Presley‘s death on Aug. 16, 1977. Fans remember the king of rock and roll by visiting his beloved Memphis, TN home, Graceland, listening to his music, and keeping his memory alive. However, upon news of his passing, grief-stricken fans swarmed Elvis’s home to get close to him one last time.

Elvis Presley photographed in September 1962 in Culver City, California at MGM Studios | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Grieving fans flocked to Graceland upon news of Elvis Presley’s death

Fans flocked to Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard in the Whitefern section of Memphis upon news of his death. They lined up in droves to mourn his passing. Fans’ shared grief turned the private home’s exterior into a memorial for their beloved entertainer.

Variety spoke to Pat Rainer, then a graduate student, who covered Elvis’ funeral procession for a video production company. She shared her experiences as Elvis’ body was laid out for public viewing inside the family home.

“I remember throngs and throngs of people lined up and down Elvis Presley Boulevard as far as you could see,” she recalled. “This was in flippin’ August – it was so hot.”

She continued, “People passing out. People had to be put on stretchers, ambulances, and EMT workers tried to get up the street through the crowd to carry them out.”

Ranier concluded that Memphis police officers with bullhorns tried to control the crowd. “Telling people not to push and shove. It was insane, and that went on for hours, hours.”

Elvis Presley’s body lay in state at Graceland

Elvis Presley’s father, Vernon Presley, requested his son’s body lay in state at Graceland. The home was opened up to fans to pay their respects after his death.

However, they were not allowed the run of the family home. Likewise, Elvis’ body was placed in the mansion’s foyer, where upwards of 25,000 fans filed past to pay their respects on Aug. 17, 1977.

Between the living room and the music room, fans walked past the open casket to say a last goodbye to the entertainer. Vernon reportedly extended the period where fans could enter the home so as many as possible could say farewell.

Elvis lay in state in a copper casket, the same as his mother, Gladys Presley, was buried in after her death on Aug. 14, 1958. He wore a white suit, light blue shirt, and white tie.

Forest Hills Cemetary was Elvis Presley’s original burial plot

Elvis Presley’s funeral hearse was a white Cadillac that transported his body from Graceland to Forest Hill Cemetary in Memphis, TN | Fotos International/Getty Images

On Aug. 18, 1977, Elvis Presley’s body left Graceland for the final time. It was transported via a white limousine to Forest Hills Cemetary. Furthermore, the hearse was followed by 17 white limousines.

Rolling Stone reported that Elvis’ pallbearers were longtime friends Lamar Fike, George Klein, and Joe Esposito, guitarist Charlie Hodge, cousins Billy and Gene Smith, Beach Boys road manager Jerry Schilling, personal physician Dr. George Nichopoulos and record producer Felton Jarvis.

During a recent interview with Today, Priscilla opened up about the day she said goodbye. “I was still shocked. It was just too hard to believe,” she said.

Elvis’ body remained at the cemetery for just under two months. However, a plot to steal and hold his remains for ransom spurred the family to move Elvis and Gladys’ remains to Graceland.

They were interred in the home’s Meditation Garden, constructed in the early 1960s as a place Elvis used for reflection. The area subsequently houses a circular pool, fountains, and stained-glass panels.

It was there that Elvis and Gladys were interred. Vernon Presley died in 1979 and was buried beside his wife and son. Minnie Mae Presley, Elvis’ grandmother, was interred in the space in 1980.

A marker for Elvis’ twin brother, Jesse Garon, is also in that same area. In 2020, Elvis’ grandson Benjamin Storm Keough, was interred directly across the family plots. In 2023, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter, was buried beside her son.