Commentator Expects Prince Harry to Discuss ‘Feelings’ Not ‘Events’ in ‘Spare’ Memoir

A commentator expects a “level of reflection” from Prince Harry in Spare.

“It will be about his feelings on the event rather than the events themselves,” they said.

Prince Harry’s Spare memoir has a Jan. 10 release date.

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ memoir cover | Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The release of Prince Harry’s Spare is only days away. As the book’s debut draws nearer (it drops on Jan. 10), questions surrounding its’ content remain. Some say the Duke of Sussex has “more to spill” in his upcoming memoir. Others believe the 38-year-old will talk about his “feelings” with a certain “level of reflection.”

On the heels of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries comes Spare. So what will Harry discuss after conversations about stepping away from the royal family and life with Meghan Markle in the six-part series?

“What is left to say?” Zoe Forsey asked Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers on the Pod Save The King podcast (via Express).

“We would have said that after the Oprah Winfrey interview, now we’ve got acres of coverage and claims,” Myers replied. “I think the book will have that level of reflection and his story about his childhood and what went wrong and how he felt.”

“Because,” he continued, “we didn’t really hear much about him,” before adding, “it will be about his feelings on the event, rather than the events themselves.”

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘tough’ on Prince William in ‘Spare’

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After making claims about Prince William in Harry & Meghan, it seems Harry is, once again, critical of his older brother — and the royal family at large — in Spare.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” a person with knowledge of Harry’s memoir told The Sunday Times of London. “Everything is laid bare.”

“Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,” they continued. “There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers.

“I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” they concluded.

Prince Harry has 2 interviews about his book airing on Jan. 8

Harry has sat down for two new interviews ahead of Spare’s release. One for the U.K.’s ITV and another for 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper. Both are set to air on Jan. 8.

Ahead of the interviews, ITV and 60 Minutes have dropped teaser trailers.

In them, Harry discusses reconciling with King Charles III and the Prince of Wales.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back,” Harry tells ITV’s Tom Bradby. Meanwhile, he tells Cooper about his attempts to keep family conversations “private.”

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry says in the 60 Minutes trailer.

Spare drops Jan. 10.