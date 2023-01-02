Prince Harry’s Body Language in ’60 Minutes’ Interview an Attempt to Look ‘Superior’ and Play ‘Victim,’ Expert Says

Prince Harry conveys “confidence and power” in a new teaser trailer for his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, according to a body language expert. Harry also shows signals of being a victim during the discussion of his memoir Spare, the expert says.

Prince Harry’s ’60 Minutes’ interview body language is revealing, expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the 60 Minutes interview teaser with The Sun. “This might be a short trailer but it does the trick in terms of teasing the drama by using three sets of body language cues and techniques,” she explained.

According to James, Prince Harry conveys he’s an “authoritative prince,” “guru,” and “bean-spilling victim,” even though there is no audio in the clip.

“The authoritative prince: Harry is seen walking with a solid chest splay signaling confidence, using the political leadership trick of one-handed gesticulation as he talks,” she explained. “This makes him look superior and in charge while the host listens.”

James continued, “The guru: Harry is sitting down, using his favorite, pompous overkill gesticulations to look as though his words are terribly important. He mimes a huge circle in the air to ensure his message is listened to and understood.”

Finally, “the bean-spilling victim.” The body language expert noted, “Lastly we see Harry with a lower-status ‘victim ‘ look, wide-eyed and with his brows raised as he holds alternate hands out in the air, palm-up, to suggest openness and explanation.”

She added, “He shrugs and uses a wry smile to both persuade and to hint at incredulity, possibly about how he has been treated.”

Prince Harry showed ‘self-importance and confidence’ in the clip, expert notes

Additionally, James provided a similar analysis to the Daily Mail, again pointing out how Harry’s body language showed his confidence as well as vulnerability.

She explained that when he’s seated, Prince Harry “shows signs of high levels of confidence, using over-congruent gesticulation to suggest a strong desire or need to imply his words are deeply important and meaningful. This looks like a ritual of self-importance and confidence and power.”

When Harry was walking in a garden with Cooper in the clip, the expert said he showed a “regal” air. “Harry is shown in traditional regal mode first, walking through a garden talking to his host in a manner used previously by the late queen and his own father and brother,” James shared.

The body language expert continued, “He instigates and leads the gesticulation with one hand, placing himself in charge here while his host listens.”

Expert says the Duke of Sussex shows signals of being ‘more vulnerable’

The body language expert pointed out how Harry showed vulnerability in his gestures and expressions. “Lastly we see Harry using gestures of openness, explanation, and persuasion,” she said. “He seems to have dipped into a more vulnerable mode towards the end of the trailer, with a more wide-eyed look of incredulity at something that happened.”

James added, “His hands are held alternatively palm-up and he ends with a wry smile and micro-shrug of what looks like disbelief. The fact his words are not audible ramps up the drama.”

