Commentator Says Prince Harry Is ‘Determined’ That Bombshell ‘Spare’ Book Won’t Be His Last Words to the Public

Many royal watchers believed that Prince Harry‘s attacks against his family would seize following the release of his tell-all memoir Spare. Well that may be true. But even if it is the last of the Duke of Sussex airing out the Firm’s dirty laundry, it certainly isn’t the last we’ve heard from Harry, according to a royal commentator. Here’s why it’s being claimed that Harry is “determined” to make sure that what’s in his book aren’t his last words to the public.

Prince Harry reportedly ‘has no regrets’ about his memoir

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently attended the wedding vow renewal ceremony of their Montecito neighbors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

A guest who also attended that affair and spoke to Prince Harry about his memoir revealed to Page Six that he is very pleased with Spare and the success it’s had.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” the fellow guest told the publication. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.”

Copies of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ unwrapped from protective packaging at bookstore in London | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Former ITV royal correspondent and author Nicholas Owen opined that we may have heard the last of Harry’s revelations and allegations against his family but not the last from the prince himself.

“He’s obviously determined that the book shouldn’t be the last word,” Owen said via Sky News Australia. “This touches frankly on one of the most important things I think about Harry, Meghan and everything else, what are they going to do next.”

Owen added: “It’s all very well spilling out all that stuff, how angry you are with your family and how miserable your childhood has been and all that stuff. But, you know, if you’re not careful, you’re going to be a one-trick pony. You’ve got to find something else to tell the world, some other way to make money.”

Members of the royal family as they leave Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in 2020 | PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Sussexes are believed to be rebuilding their brand now

Owen’s comments come at a time when it’s being reported that the Sussexes are doing just that and are trying to rebuild their brand.

“The couple will shift towards look-forward projects which will be less about what happened to them before and more about their new content — such as supporting charitable causes and building Archewell,” royal expert Afua Hagan said per Express.

She added: “Questions about their relationship with the royal family are likely to still crop up, as what interviewer wouldn’t ask them? — but she doesn’t believe the Sussexes will be forthcoming with that information as they recognize people ‘are reaching saturation point’ with the number of attacks.”