‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Riley Keough Says Sex Scene Was ‘Awkward’ Because It Was With Her Real-Life Husband

After months of anticipation, Daisy Jones & The Six has debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series aired its first three episodes. However, viewers didn’t know that star Riley Keough‘s husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, also appeared in the series via a sex scene his wife called “awkward.”

What is ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ about?

The 2019 book Daisy Jones & The Six chronicles the rise and fall of a 1970s fictional band. A hard-luck music producer brought together ingénue Daisy Jones and The Six, a rock band led by heartthrob Billy Dunne. The Prime Video limited series keeps close to the book’s details as possible.

Billy and Daisy’s partnership catapults the Six from obscurity to fame. However, the band suddenly calls it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The film revisits the truth of why the band imploded, as told by the different viewpoints of its members. It tells the story of a band that imploded at the height of its fame.

The character of Daisy Jones, played by Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughter, Riley Keough, is a free spirit with a troubled backstory who uses any means necessary to get close to the music that’s part of the fabric of her existence. One of these encounters is with a random man, played by Keough’s real-life husband, Ben Smith-Peterson.

Riley Keough says ‘Daisy Jones’ sex scene was ‘awkward’ because it was with her real-life husband

Riley Keough stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the Prime Video series. She discussed a scene where Daisy had to have sex with a random man, played by her real-life husband, Ben Smith-Peterson.

“The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show,” Keough explained. “The producers were like, ‘It’d be so funny if it were your husband!'”

“It was more awkward,” she says of filming the scene. “I think that they thought it would be less awkward. Then we arrived, and they said, ‘This is really uncomfortable.’ Like, for one, I’ve never had pretend sex with my husband.”

She continued, “And for two, normally, typically, when you do these things, it’s somebody coming in for the day. You’re like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you.’ You kind of get down to business, and it’s very professional. But, with him, we were just giggling the whole time.”

Riley Keough joked ‘in real life; it’s not like this’

As the interview evolved, Riley Keough giggled as she explained to Seth Meyers that having to pretend sex with her husband in front of others wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. She laughed and said the couple’s personal relationship didn’t reflect what was portrayed on camera.

In the scene, Daisy and a man are intimate, but she is more interested in the song lyrics she wants to write down than the actual physical event. She shows her disinterest by ending the encounter abruptly to write some sentences in her journal.

“In this scene, I’m not enjoying it. And I kept feeling inclined to say, ‘In real life, it’s not like this!’ Then I was like, ‘I’ll just keep that to myself,'” Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter explained.

Meyers joked, “That’s good that you guys found together that when you have real sex, it should be with him, and pretend sex should be with strangers.” Keough laughed and replied, “Yes! It was.”

Daisy Jones & The Six‘s first three episodes are currently available to stream on Prime Video: “Track 1: Come and Get It,” “Track 2: I’ll Take You There,” followed by “Track 3: Someone Saved My Life Tonight.”

Three episodes air on March 10, including “Track 4: I Saw the Light,” “Track 5: Fire”: on March 10, 2023, and “Track 6: Whatever Gets You Thru The Night” on March 10, 2023

On March 17, two episodes will air, “Track 7: She’s Gone” followed by “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It.”

Wrapping up the series are “Track 9: Feels Like the First Time” and “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide,” airing on March 24, 2023.