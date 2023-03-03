Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Says She ‘Lied’ About Being Able to Sing During ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Audition

Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter, Riley Keough, admits to lying about her singing skills during her audition for the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six. The actor and producer spilled set secrets regarding the highly anticipated series as it sets to debut on the streaming service on March 3.

(L-R): Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne) | Pamela Littky/Prime Video

What is ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ about?

The Amazon Prime series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This work of fiction is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

The series follows the story of a fictional 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones, and Billy Dunne. Daisy dreams of singing at the Whisky-a-Go-Go. Billy is the leader of the band The Six, who need a shot in the arm to push them over the edge.

A dangerous combination of personal and artistic chemistry brings Daisy and Billy together. This enticing mix catapults the band from obscurity to fame. Then they suddenly called it quits. In the book, their story is told, with each band member discussing their rise to fame and subsequent fall.

As Daisy, Riley Keogh had to hone her musical chops before taking on the role. As Elvis Presley’s granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, one would believe that Keough had the musical chops to succeed. However, that was not the case.

Riley Keough says she ‘lied’ about being able to sing during ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ audition

During a screening of the series, Keough, whose father Danny is a musician, claimed she “lied” about being to sing during her Daisy Jones & The Six audition. She said she could sing when her music skills were limited despite her pedigree.

“I think I blacked out on that meeting. I don’t really remember what happened,” Keough admitted, per People Magazine. “And then I auditioned like everybody else, lied to them, and told them l could sing.”

She also admitted she knew little about the 2019 blockbuster book before auditioning. “I hadn’t read the book [before my audition], and my agent called me, and she said Hello Sunshine is making a show called Daisy Jones & The Six. And at that moment, I had a weird cosmic dropdown,” Keough said. “It was like, ‘You’re gonna be Daisy in this show.’ “

“I didn’t know it was based on the book. I didn’t know anything about it,” Keough continued. “But then I got the book. I read the book, listened to the audiobook, and fell in love with it like everybody else.”

Riley Keough said she had a ‘weird premonition’ she would win the coveted role

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Riley Keough had a “weird premonition” that she would land the role before she auditioned. Keough admitted, “I have these sorts of things sometimes. It sounds a little spooky, but I do,” she said. “I just knew it was going to happen.”

Keough admitted she felt the same when she began dating her now husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. “I don’t see the future, but I know certain things will happen. When I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date, and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’ I just knew… we didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet.”

Keough and Peterson met while filming 2012’s Max Max: Fury Road. They wed in 2015.

Daisy Jones & The Six begins streaming on Amazon Prime starting March 3, 2023.