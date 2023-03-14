‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: 3 Ways ‘Honeycomb’ Is Different in the Series Than the Bestselling Book

Daisy Jones & The Six continues gaining popularity as the limited series releases new episodes on Prime Video throughout March. One of the essential elements of the series is the music performed by the Dunne Brothers, The Six, and finally, Daisy Jones & The Six. However, in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s interpretation of the music created by this fictional 1970s band, many of the tunes are vastly different. Here’s how the lyrics of “Honeycomb” differ from the bestselling book.

Sam Claflin and Riley Keough in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

What is ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ about?

The Amazon Prime series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This work of fiction was adapted for the small-screen by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

The series follows the story of a fictional 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones, and Billy Dunne. Daisy dreams of singing at the Whisky-a-Go-Go. Billy is the leader of the band The Six, who need a shot in the arm to push them over the edge.

A dangerous combination of personal and artistic chemistry brings Daisy and Billy together. This catapults the band from obscurity to fame. Then they suddenly called it quits. In the book, the story of the group is told, with each band member discussing their rise to fame and subsequent fall.

As Daisy, Riley Keogh had to hone her musical chops before taking on the role. As Elvis Presley’s granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, one would believe that Keough had the musical chops to succeed. However, that was not the case.

Keough and co-star Sam Claflin worked diligently with vocal coaches to sharpen their singing skills. The finished product? Aurora, an album released by the fictional band; it’s one masterpiece before breaking up.

The band’s biggest hit, “Honeycomb,” launches the group into national acclaim. It also marks the first of many songwriting collaborations between Daisy and Billy. But the Prime Video version of the song isn’t the same as the book. Here are three ways it’s different.

3 Ways Daisy Jones & The Six’s mega-hit ‘Honeycomb’ is different in the series than the book

First, the song’s title vastly differs from the book Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Originally called “Honeycomb,” in the Prime Video version, it’s titled “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).” Although in both the book and film versions, “Honeycomb” remains the first song the band collaborates on, that’s where the similarities stop.

New lyrics shift the focus of “Honeycomb” away from a love song Billy Dunne pens for his wife, Camila. It was renamed “Look at Us Now” to show an emotional destination with a partner, which may or may not be Camila.

Secondly, none of the lyrics are the same. In the book, they read: “Will the life we want wait for us?/Will we live to see the lights coming off the bay?/Will you hold me, will you hold me until that day?”

The series version of the song, written by Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford, closely reflects how Daisy and Billy’s relationship unfolds, with no mention of Camila. These lyrics include: “We unraveled a long time ago / We lost, and we couldn’t let it go / I wish it was easy, but it isn’t so / So, baby / Oh, we could make a good thing bad.”

Thirdly, Billy says in the book, “I’d written it about the life that I promised Camila. It was a pledge I’d made her. That I would give her that one day. A big farmhouse, lots of kids. Some peace and quiet after all the storms I’d put her through. That’s what ‘Honeycomb’ was about. It didn’t make any sense to have someone else come in on it.”

However, when Daisy tweaks Billy’s lyrics to uncover what she believes is the song’s true meaning, Billy is more than a little upset in the series. “What do I think the song is about? The song that I wrote? What do I think the song that I wrote is about?” He claims the song is about “redemption.” Daisy interprets this to mean “guilt.”

The series has a supplemental Spotify playlist

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid provided readers with a list of the songs and their lyrics at the back of her book. However, she also released an additional playlist to Spotify with tracks from Aurora and other songs featured in the series.

The following tunes are not featured on Aurora but on the Spotify playlist. By The Dunne Brothers, “Susie Q,” “Have Love Will Travel,” and “Flip the Switch.”

Daisy Jones is solo on “By Myself,” “Nobody Needs,” and “Type of Guy.” The Six perform “Silver Nail.”

Also included is a message from Reid. She says, “Dear listener. In 2016 I had an idea for a story about an explosive 70s rock band. I named that band Daisy Jones & The Six. For years, readers have asked me what the band sounds like.”

She continues, “Well, now you are getting an answer. Aurora exists. It is a stunning, nostalgic, timeless album. Daisy Jones & The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

Daisy Jones & The Six launches new episodes every Friday through March 24 on Prime Video.