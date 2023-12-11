Get to know more about the women Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott is dating and expecting his first child with.

Dak Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he was intended to serve as the backup to Tony Romo who was the team’s starting quarterback at the time. But when Romo went down with an injury in the preseason, Prescott became the starter. He drew praise for his presence on the field as well as his accuracy and led the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC. He’s been playing under center for America’s team ever since.

But despite all the attention he gets for being the signal caller in Big D, Prescott has managed for the most part to keep his love life quiet. But in November 2023, he decided to share the happy news that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Here’s more about Sarah Jane Ramos and what Prescott said about becoming a father.

When Prescott and Ramos were first linked

Ramos was born on Nov. 18, 1993, in Tampa Bay, Florida, to parents Paul and Jane. She has two younger sisters, Grace and Emily, and is of Cuban, British, and Italian descent.

Before she and the NFL star began dating, Prescott was in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett. However, the two called it quits in 2022.

In September 2023, the athlete was linked to Ramos when she posted a picture to her Instagram Story hugging him while wearing a leather Cowboys jacket. Ramos followed that up with more pics of the quarterback on her social media account including some shots of her at a Cowboys games cheering on her man and one of the pair having dinner on her birthday.

“I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet,” she captioned the birthday post.

What Ramos does for a living

Ramos attended Florida State University and studied criminalistics and criminal science.

Today she works as a model and in the spirits industry as a wine specialist. She’s represented brands such as Moët Hennessy and Diageo, and is currently an area manager for Southern Glazer’s.

In addition to being a football fan, Ramos is also a big hockey fan and roots for her hometown team the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What Prescott said about becoming a father

Prescott and Ramos are expecting a baby girl in March 2024.

During a press confernance after a game on Nov 27, the signal caller said he feels: “Super, super blessed to have that responsibility but at the same time have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into this world. I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, have that feeling in a different role is something I’m looking forward to.”

Prescott’s mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer in 2013.