‘Dallas’: Which Cast Members From the 1978 TV Drama Are Still Alive?

One of the most iconic shows of the late-’70s and ’80s, Dallas was Friday night’s must-see TV. The CBS series told the saga of two oil families, the wealthy Ewing family and the struggling Barnes family. The March 1980 cliffhanger episode, “Who Shot J.R.?,” took the U.S. by storm, with buzz building about the mystery throughout the summer and fall. When Dallas returned on November 21, 1980, 350 million people tuned in to find out who had shot J.R.

Since the 14-season drama ended, Dallas fans have fondly recalled the cast members. So, which ones are still alive?

Who were the main cast members of ‘Dallas’?

Prominent Dallas characters include Ellie and Jock, the matriarch and patriarch of the Ewing family. Scheming J.R. Ewing is their eldest son, and hard-drinking, long-suffering Sue Ellen is his wife.

Moral, handsome Bobby is J.R.’s younger brother and is married to the beautiful Pamela Barnes. Her brother, Cliff Barnes, constantly tangles with J.R. Jock’s illegitimate son Ray Krebbs is the Ewing ranch foreman, and troublemaking Lucy is Bobby’s, J.R.’s and Ray’s niece.

Which ‘Dallas’ cast members are still alive?

Thirty-two years after the show ended on May 3, 1991, how many of Dallas‘ cast members are still alive? According to Parade, it turns out quite a few.

Patrick Duffy

Playing Bobby Ewing, Patrick Duffy had women swooning across the country from day one. His most famous Dallas scene might have been when he unexpectedly turned up in Pam’s shower at the end of Season 9.

After Dallas ended, Duffy joined Suzanne Somers in the ABC comedy Step by Step. In 2006, he took the part of Stephen Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful and remains on the show to this day. To the delight of fans, he also reprised his role as Bobby Ewing on TNT’s 2012-14 Dallas update. Duffy is currently in a relationship with actor Linda Purl.

Victoria Principal

Happy 71st birthday to Victoria Principal!! pic.twitter.com/r1G1g5q4pS — DoYouRemember? (@DoYouRemember) January 3, 2021

As Bobby’s wife Pamela, Victoria Principal starred in Dallas for nine years. She had several TV and movie parts before joining Dallas, but it was the Texas soap opera that made her famous. She told TV Insider in 2018, “I believed that Dallas would be a hit from the moment I read it.”

After she left the show, Principal started her own production company and then began a line of skincare products. Over the years, she joined other Dallas castmates on various reunion specials. These days, Principal devotes her time to rehabilitating rescued animals on her ranch outside of LA.

Linda Gray

Before landing the role of Sue Ellen, Linda Gray was a busy model and starred in TV commercials. She remained on Dallas through 1989.

Soon after leaving the series, Gray took roles in ’90s made-for-TV movies and appeared in Fox’s Melrose Place. She also returned for two Dallas reunion TV movies. In 2022, she played the voice of Dr. Sabine Montgomery on the web series Tara Tremendous. Gray currently lives in LA.

Steve Kanaly

A local drunk kills the man he believed was having an affair with his wife.#SteveKanaly ("Dallas") guest stars on IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT – Tonight at 8pm ET on @getTV pic.twitter.com/pzN1VXmVcR — getTV (@gettv) June 1, 2018

Although Steve Kanaly left Dallas in 1989, he returned in 1991 to reprise his Ray Krebbs role for the show’s final episode. He also appeared in the 1998 made-for-TV reunion movie Dallas: War of the Ewings, and he showed up briefly in the TNT Dallas reboot. These days, Kanaly lives with his wife in Ojai, California.

Charlene Tilton

'Dallas' star Charlene Tilton recalls being offered drugs at Studio 54 https://t.co/iiNhPRVe04 pic.twitter.com/V9pFJCMagC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2021

Before being cast as Lucy Ewing, Charlene Tilton appeared in several classic ’70s TV shows, including Happy Days and Eight Is Enough. She remained on Dallas through its 1990 season.

After leaving the program, Tilton continued acting, taking parts in several TV movies. From 2012-14, she appeared in six episodes of TNT’s Dallas update. Her latest acting role is in The Nana Project, a movie comedy now in post-production.

Which ‘Dallas’ Cast Members have died?

Dallas cast members in 1980: (left back row) Ken Kercheval, Victoria Principal, Patrick Duffy, Jim Davis, Linda Gray, Larry Hagman, and Steve Kanaly; (front row) Charlene Tilton and Barbara Bel Geddes | CBS via Getty Images

Sadly, Dallas actors who have died include Jim Davis, who portrayed Jock Ewing. In 1981, the 71-year-old died of terminal brain cancer after experiencing a series of migraines for many years. Ellie Ewing’s Barbara Bel Geddes died of lung cancer in 2005 at 81.

In 2012, Larry Hagman died from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. He was 81 years old. In 2019, Ken Barnes’ Ken Kercheval died of pneumonia at 83.