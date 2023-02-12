Dave Grohl Shares the John Lennon Song He Wished He Had Written

Dave Grohl has publicly expressed his love for The Beatles and the influence the band had on his career. He has worked with Paul McCartney a few times but never had the chance to interact with John Lennon. In a recent interview, Dave Grohl shared his admiration for John Lennon and revealed the song Lennon wrote that he is envious of.

Dave Grohl’s favorite ‘Abbey Road’ song was written by John Lennon

Many artists know their favorite song by The Beatles, but for many, it’s hard to choose since the band released so many hits. Even with individual albums, it can be difficult to decide which track from the album is the best. In a 2019 BBC Radio 2 interview (shared by Far Out), Grohl was asked what his favorite Abbey Road song is, and he said, “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”.

“The one that stands out to me the most, and has always been my favorite from that record, is called ‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’,” he shared. “I love heavy music, I love Black Sabbath, I love Motörhead, but I think that nothing is heavier, melodically darker, and deeper than the riff in this song.”

The track was written by Lennon about his wife Yoko Ono. The song was the first to be recorded for Abbey Road but one of the last to be finished.

Grohl shares the Lennon song he wishes he had written

Dave Grohl has become one of this generation’s most legendary rockstars. As the leader of Foo Fighters, he has recorded many hardcore and renowned songs like “Everlong” and “Learn to Fly.” However, there are still many classic rock songs that Grohl is jealous he didn’t make. In an interview with Red Bulletin, Grohl said he wished he could have written John Lennon’s “Imagine,” adding it was one of the first songs he learned how to play on guitar.

“I really wish that I had written ‘Imagine’, because it’s such a beautiful song with a really timeless quality – the song just never sounds old,” Grohl stated. “When I was young and I first started playing guitar – around the age of 10 or 11 years old – I would sit and strum along to [John Lennon’s] records all day long. That’s how I learned to play guitar – John was my teacher.”

‘Imagine’ is one of Lennon’s most popular songs

“Imagine” was written by John Lennon for the 1971 album of the same name. It’s the best-selling solo song of his career and has inspired the world with lyrics about unity and peace. Lennon claimed that much of the song’s lyrics and content came from Yoko Ono, but she hasn’t been credited as a co-writer.

The track debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, but it has risen in popularity over the years. It’s one of the most covered tracks of all time, and almost anyone can sing the lyrics, even if they aren’t Lennon fans. “Imagine” is possibly the track that defines John Lennon’s post-Beatles legacy, and it isn’t surprising that Dave Grohl would want to write a song as timeless.