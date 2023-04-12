‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Victor Webster Divorces Wife of 1-Year Shantel VanSanten

Victor Webster rose to fame on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. From 1999 to 2000, he played Nicholas Alamain on the show. After his departure, Webster went on to have a steady career in primetime TV. But now it’s his personal life that’s the focus of attention.

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster I Rachel Luna/Getty Images

‘Days of Our Lives’ alum Victor Webster is divorcing his wife, Shantel VanSanten

Webster is used to romantic drama onscreen thanks to his former Days of Our Lives role. But now the actor is involved in a shocking celebrity split. According to People, Webster and his wife, former One Tree Hill star Shantel VanSanten are divorcing after less than two years of marriage.

Webster is the one who filed and no reason was given for the divorce. The couple tied the knot in August 2021 after dating for four years. They later had two more weddings, the first in October 2021 in Napa, California. The second ceremony took place in VanSanten’s hometown of Luverne, Minnesota.

Get you a man who can cook dinner and solve crimes… #DetectiveKyleCarterWebster #MatchmakerMysteries pic.twitter.com/QNypHy4CLo — Victor Webster (@webstervictor) April 19, 2021

The couple met on the set of a Hallmark movie

Like many of his Days of Our Lives co-stars, Webster has become a Hallmark star. The actor’s starred in several movies for the channel, but it’s the 2017 film Love Blossoms that would change his life. Webster met VanSanten on the set of the film.

VanSanten plays a perfume maker who enlists the help of a botanist to make her new fragrance. Webster plays VanSanten’s love interest in the movie, and sparks flew offscreen for the couple. They began dating after filming wrapped and became engaged in February 2020.

Unlike the Hallmark movies, Webster and VanSanten’s romance didn’t have a happy ending.

This was the first marriage for Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten

Webster and VanSanten weren’t destined to have a fairy tale ending like their Hallmark characters. The two seemed like a perfect match, and VanSanten gushed about her engagement to People in 2020. “It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life. And I can’t wait to marry my best friend.”

However, VanSanten admitted hard work goes into any relationship. ‘Relationships aren’t easy, you have to fight for it, you have to work at it. We’ve done that and we’ve put in the work and now feel settled. I’m excited that we get to begin forever together.”

Here’s hoping for the best to Webster and VanSanten in whatever their future holds.