Hallmark Channel Schedule: All the New Movies Airing in March 2023

New month, new movies. Fresh rom-coms starring Kimberley Sustad, Tyler Hynes, Kristoffer Polaha, and more are part of Hallmark Channel‘s March 2023 schedule. Plus, get ready for the debut of Hallmark’s brand-new series Ride on March 26.

‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal’ premieres March 4 on Hallmark Channel

Interior designer Nicole (Brittany Bristow) is newly engaged. But she can’t shake the feeling that her mystery college pen pal might have been the one for her. Unsure about her future, Nicole seeks out the help of The Love Club, four women who met 10 years earlier and vowed to always be there for each other if they ever had any relationship problems.

Nicole and the rest of The Love Club reunite and set about tracking down her old pen pal. Their search sends them on a journey to a mountain lodge where the letters eventually lead Nicole to her true love. Marcus Rosner also stars.

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal airs Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s one of four movies in The Love Club series. The other three are currently streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

Kimberley Sustad stars in ‘Game of Love’

In Game of Love, Audrey (Sustad) is a creative board game designer who teams up with Matthew (Brooks Darnell), a marketing consultant, to create a new game that will help people find romance. They have just a few weeks to complete the project, but their different working styles could present a problem. However, as they work together, they discover that each has a lot to learn about love.

Game of Love airs Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Kristoffer Polaha plays a small-town soccer coach in ‘A Winning Team’

Polaha, a Hallmark Channel regular, and Nadia Hatta star in A Winning Team. Hatta plays a former pro soccer player named Emily who teams up with Ian (Polaha), a laid-back small-town soccer coach, to lead her niece’s team to the playoffs. Their differing coaching styles threaten the team’s path to the championship, but as they begin to warm to each other, they start to heal old wounds. Then, Emily gets a chance to return to her old team, threatening their romantic relationship.

A Winning Team airs Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tyler Hynes returns to Hallmark for ‘A Picture of Her’

Beth (Rhiannon Fish), who works on her dad’s salmon boat, is suddenly catapulted into fame when a photographer named Jake (Tyler Hynes) surreptitiously snaps her photo while she’s visiting her aunt in Los Angeles. When the photo appears on the cover of a magazine, Beth finds herself fielding modeling offers and invitations to appear on talk shows. Meanwhile, Jake meets Beth at a dog park, but doesn’t reveal his true identity. Once she discovers who he really is, she’s angry and hurt and turns her back on her newfound fame. Fortunately, Beth’s aunt cooks up a scheme to get them to reunite.

Hallmark Channel’s March schedule also includes the premiere of ‘Ride’

In addition to four new movie premieres, Hallmark Channel fans can also look forward to the network’s second new original series in 2023. Ride follows the McMurrays, a Colorado rodeo family struggling to keep their ranch afloat. It stars Nancy Travis, Tierra Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore.

Ride premieres Sunday. March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, immediately after the season finale of The Way Home.

