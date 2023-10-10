Devon Sawa had some strong feelings regarding his teen pin up days, and the reasons he returned after half a decade are surprising.

Actor Devon Sawa’s career has run the gamut from teen idol to leading man. However, he realized that playing the president of the United States on the SyFy series Chucky is infinitely easier than navigating the perils of teen superstardom. Here’s why Sawa stepped away from acting after being a teen idol and why it was one of the best decisions he ever made.

Being a teen idol ‘never felt normal’ says ‘Chucky’ star Devon Sawa

Teen idols are a unique set of celebrities. They are generally between the ages of 15 and 25 and dominate magazines, which is the mindset of young fans.

Pre-internet, being a teen idol, was even more dramatic than it is today. Appearances in leading publications geared to young people, coupled with a hit song and a steady gig in movies and television, comprised most of these celebrities.

However, being a teen idol is a strange existence, and Devon Sawa can attest to that. He told Us Weekly, “It was weird seeing my face on magazine stands. It never felt normal.”

Sawa was the star of the films Now & Then and Casper alongside Christina Ricci. Halfway through his 20s, he stepped back from the entertainment business.

“At 25 years old, [after starting at 11] I stepped away from the business for five years. Most of the time, I didn’t know whether I would come back or not,” Sawa said.

“I had done a series of four or five indie movies that I wasn’t necessarily proud of. Some were horror movies. After Final Destination, everybody wanted me to do horror movies; some weren’t as good as others. I was just burnt out.”

Why did ‘Chucky’ star Devon Sawa return to acting?

Devon Sawa and Jonathan Taylor Thomas pictured together at the Premiere of ‘Wild America,’ Mann Village Theatre, Westwood | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Devon Sawa claims he was happy in “retirement” but was brought back into show business “by accident.” His return was the 2017 ABC series Somewhere Between, where he co-starred alongside Paula Patton.

He told Us Weekly in 2017, “I was brought back into the business by accident. Somebody at my agency didn’t get the memo that I quit and sent me an audition.”

“I put myself on tape, and that was it,” he continued. “I didn’t get it. It was for the Max Payne movie with Mark Wahlberg. But I did really well, and the casting director wanted to meet me, and I did.”

“I thought, ‘You know what, this is what I love. This is what I really want to do.’ So I don’t know why I stepped away in the first place,” Sawa concluded.

What role does Devon Sawa play in ‘Chucky?’

Devon Sawa plays the fictional president of the United States, James Collins, in the SyFy thriller. His son, Henry Rollins, is best pals with the killer doll, Chucky.

However, Sawa played entirely different roles in seasons one and two of the series and met a grisly fate both times. In season one, he portrayed Logan and Lucas Wheeler. During season two, he was Father Bryce.

Chucky executive producer Alex Hedlund told SYFY WIRE that he is grateful Sawa continues to be a familiar face to series fans. “He’s a tremendous actor, a great human being so he’s beloved on set and so great with the rest of the cast and the crew,” he revealed.

However, there is one thing he is most grateful for when it comes to the beloved actor. “He’s a good sport about being killed so many times,” Hedlund said.

Chucky Season 3 airs Wednesdays on both SYFY and USA Network at 9 pm EST. It streams the next day on Peacock.